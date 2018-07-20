Tatjana Petreski Divulges the Top 5 Secrets Landscapers Don’t Want People to Know
Expert estate advisor reveals the top five secrets of the landscaping business that professionals would rather keep a secret.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landscapers are known for making homes look great. These companies mow the lawn, trim the hedges, plant, and are otherwise expected to keep a house looking welcoming. However, there can be a lot of deceit growing in those roots.
Tatjana Petreski is an expert estate advisor and through her experience, she has learned a lot about landscaping. Tatjana Petreski wants to stress that she’s not saying all landscapers are bad. Yet, there are secrets that clients should be aware of. So, she has devised this list of the top five secrets that landscapers don’t want people to know.
1. Red Mulch is Bad for Yards
Red mulch is a popular choice for many who want their yard to stand out. Yet, there are a few hidden dangers lurking in that brightly colored ground dressing. Red mulch is known to contain arsenic and other chemicals. This makes the mulch dangerous for children, pets, other yard animals, and the soil it’s sitting on.
2. Plants are Not the Landscaper’s Problem
Unfortunately, most of the landscaping relies on the plants and flowers that are planted in the yard to make it appealing. While, if a landscaper knows what they’re doing, this is much less of a risk, but plants are still alive. That means they can die. This is unfortunate for the homeowner because if the plants do die, they’re out of luck. Considering that the time and effort was already put into creating landscaping, homeowners aren’t likely to receive a refund. Dead plants are largely considered to be the responsibility of the homeowner. (Even if the plants were just put into the homeowner’s ground.)
3. Unlicensed Landscapers Get Jobs Daily
It’s difficult to figure out whether a landscaper is qualified for the job that’s required. Whether it’s dealing with an irrigation system, or dealing with certain plants, the certifications might be hard to pinpoint. Therefore, it’s often up to the homeowner to trust their instinct and reviews of a company to ensure they’re legitimate.
4. People Can Hire a Landscaper to Draw a Design
Landscapers work off a design, like an architect. Yet, the difference is that people can buy the landscaper’s plans and install the work themselves. This can be done in stages and for the price of the flowers. There wouldn’t be any other cost associated with it, because the homeowner is doing the work. Many people don’t realize this, and landscapers aren’t likely to tell their clients that. Yet, it’s a great way to save a lot of money.
5. Overwatering is Spoiling Plants
Watering is essential to be a successful plant owner. Yet, many people overwater their plants, causing those plants to become fragile. A plant with less water is forced to grow deeper roots and find groundwater. This makes for a stronger, more durable plant. However, most landscapers air on the side of caution, telling people to water more frequently. That way, the landscaper won’t get blamed if the homeowner underwaters their plants.
To close, Tatjana Petreski wants people to know what they’re getting into when they hire a landscaper. While there are plenty of good landscapers, there are general unwritten rules that even the strictest professionals follow. Whether it’s out of loyalty to their craft, or giving the customer what they want, people should know the truth.
