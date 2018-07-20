CanadaQBank, Industry Leader in Canadian Medical Student Test Prep Software, Launches Company Blog

A leader in medical and engineering test prep software, CanadaQBank, has announced the launch of its brand-new company blog.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanadaQBank is a popular option for medical students in Canada who want the very best in test prep solutions. Over nearly a decade, the company has created software for computers, mobile devices, and tablets that gives these students incredible customization and the best possible results for numerous medical licensing question banks. Recently, the growing company announced its brand-new company blog, designed to provide current and aspiring medical students with incredibly helpful advice for making the most out of their studies.

Helpful Posts for Everyone

CanadaQBank is founded by industry experts who understand the need for high-tech software, and their goal involves helping students maximize their time with accurate question banks, simulated tests, and personal tutoring. The new blog expands upon this offering with information about medical licensing exams, best practices for studying, and much more.

Recent blog posts include the following:

• How Do I Become a Doctor in Canada? (June 25, 2018) – In this post, the CanadaQBank experts provide a step-by-step guide to becoming a physician in Canada, including the education potential doctors will need, the tests they need to take, the residency requirements, and even the steps involved in obtaining license.

• Tips on How to Pass the AMC CAT Examination (June 13, 2018) – Canadian students often sit for this Australian examination in order to obtain their license in this country, and it’s one of the most difficult licensing exams of them all. This blog post serves as a set of helpful hints that will improve students’ overall chances of success.

• Are Medical Schools in Canada About to Go Through Some Changes (June 8, 2018) – CanadaQBank also focuses on recent events in its blog, such as this piece about medical licensing examination reform and how it could impact Canadian medical students and students from other parts of the world who are interested in practicing medicine in Canada.

CanadaQBank has gone to great lengths to become the leading provider of not only test preparation software, but also information and guidance for students who are interested in careers as doctors, surgeons, and other medical professionals. With information about the different exams around the world, tips for maximizing study time, and information about changes to testing procedures and proposed reform, it is an outstanding resource for anyone who is considering a career in healthcare. To read these blog posts and others, visit the CanadaQBank blog.

About the Company: CanadaQBank is a world leader in test prep software for Canadian students seeking medical licensure in Canada and abroad as well as students from other countries who are interested in working as physicians in Canada. Over the course of the last decade, the company has expanded its offerings to include the world’s most popular and rigorous medical licensing examinations, and it also provides a blog to provide students and their families valuable advice. It is one of the only test prep software providers that works on a subscription basis to help medical students fit it into their budgets, as well. For more information please visit http://www.canadaqbank.com.