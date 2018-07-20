Frank Lennix On The Five Signs That You Need A Plumber Urgently
Frank Lennix has, therefore, put together a list of the five signs to look for that suggest a bigger issue may be developing. These are signs that should not be addressed as a DIY job either. Instead, a licensed and certified professional plumber should be called in.
1. The Drains Are Slow to Clear
If there is a single drain that clears quite slowly, a plunger is generally all that is needed to fix it. If this doesn't work, then it is advisable to call a plumber. According to Frank Lennix, using store-bought drain cleaning chemicals should be avoided. Those chemicals are very harsh and they can actually corrode and eat through the pipes.
Should homeowners notice that the drains all over their house are slow to drain, then a plumbing emergency may soon be experienced. It could mean that the sewer itself or the vents on the sewer are blocked. If the problem isn't addressed quickly, it can lead to very serious problems.
2. Hearing Water Without Any Taps Running
You should never be able to hear the water run through the taps unless a tap is running somewhere. If none of your appliances, like your dishwasher or washing machine, is on and you have checked that all the taps are off, then it is likely that you have a leak somewhere. To double check, take a reading from your water meter, leave the house for an hour to be sure there is no flushing of the toilet or washing of hands, for instance, and then take another reading. If there has been a change, then you must call in a plumber immediately to find the location of the leak.
3. Hearing Knocking Sounds Inside the Pipes
The sound of knocking inside the pipes is known as a "water hammer". Usually, it means that the pressure in some parts of the plumbing system has become too high. It could also mean that one of the valves has loosened. Either way, this is a precursor to more serious leaks. Hence, a plumber should be called out as soon as possible.
4. Unexplained Low Pressure in the Taps
If you notice a sudden drop in pressure, the first thing to check is the website or social media page of your municipal water supplier. This is generally where the issue lies. Alternatively, you could speak to your neighbors and find out whether they are also experiencing a drop in pressure. If the issue appears to be confined to your house, then it could be that you have a major leak or other trouble with any part of your water lines and plumbing. Consider this an emergency and call someone out immediately.
5. Your Bills Have Suddenly Risen Significantly
Last but not least, if you receive your new water bill and it is significantly higher than before, and you cannot account for this based solely on rising prices or filling up a new swimming pool and the like, then it is likely that there is a more serious issue that is brewing. Make sure that you take a candid look at how you have been using your water, because it is all too easy for users to go up when it is summer (watering your lawn) or when you have visitors, for instance. However, if it cannot be truly explained, then you do need a plumber to make sure there isn't a more serious problem.
Frank Lennix' list may make you feel that you need a plumber to come out. If so, you should be able to find one with relative ease in your local area. Make sure that you do your research so that you can find a good one.
