Jordan Gendelman demonstrates how to add flair to a rented property
Adding flair or a personal touch to rented houses or apartments can often be tricky due to limitations imposed by landlords.PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Without the freedom to paint walls, rip up carpets, or replace things like cabinetry or countertops, putting your own stamp on a rented property is generally deemed something of an impossibility," explains Jordan Gendelman, a professional interior designer from Colorado.
Rental agreements often stipulate that interior finishes such as carpets and wall coverings cannot be changed, leaving renters to live in what remains a largely blank canvas. Jordan Gendelman, however, says that this needn't be the case and that all is not lost.
"You may not be allowed to paint the walls, but there are dozens of other ways to add color and impact to a room," points out the interior designer. "Choose a colorful couch and one or two other large pieces of furniture in either complementary or contrasting colors, such as a bookshelf or dining table."
Jordan Gendelman then suggests further adding to these with smaller items such as cushions and candles.
"Another addition, which can deliver real impact and transform both large and small spaces, is a good quality rug," he adds. "Choose a theme or color scheme and stick to it. This way, even when inevitably moving to a new property in the future, you can pack up this little slice of your personality and set it right back down in another house or apartment to much the same effect."
Most renters are also of the impression that they must not hang pictures in a rented property. "Ask your landlord," suggests Gendelman, pointing out that property owners will often allow a few nails or tacks to be added to walls as they're quick, easy and cheap to patch up at a later date.
"Artwork is perhaps the single greatest way to add your personality to a room," says Gendelman. "If your rental agreement prohibits the hanging of pictures and artwork, look at temporary hook products as these can be removed without a trace."
Another option, according to Jordan Gendelman, is to lean large frames against blank walls. "It works with mirrors, too," he adds, pointing out that the aesthetic is such that even glossy lifestyle magazines and professional interior designers have taken to using the tactic.
Next, Gendelman emphasizes the importance of lighting. "Shades," he explains, "can be changed, as long as you keep the originals and replace them when moving out. Furthermore, lamps come in all shapes, sizes, and colors allowing for a personal touch with the added benefit of bringing a nice ambiance to a room."
Lastly, and where a property may be overdue a fresh lick of paint, Jordan Gendelman suggests discussing the possibilities on offer with the landlord.
"If they need to repaint the property, or fit new carpets, feel free to make a few suggestions of your own," he explains. "Landlords often stick to the same template of white, magnolia, or other neutral, largely uninteresting colors. However, if you propose something a little different, especially if it's fairly timeless, and particularly if you've signed a lengthy lease, it's likely that they may agree to it."
"Sure, they're unlikely to go for lime green walls," Gendelman adds, wrapping up, "but a soft taupe or a feature wall in a nice, rich color they may very well be open to, and there's no harm in asking."
