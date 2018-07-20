PA State Representatives Confirmed to Attend Comfort Keepers of Montgomery County and the Main Line's Veteran Event

Comfort Keepers of Montgomery County & the Main Line will host an Honor our Veterans event July 29th

Comfort Keepers of Montgomery County and the Main Line will be hosting an Honor our Veterans event on July 29th from 12-3 pm in Haverford, PA.

Comfort Keepers sincerely appreciates the services America’s veterans have performed to honor and serve our country. In honor of their services, Comfort Keepers will be hosting an Honor our Veterans celebratory event on July 29th, 2018. It has been confirmed that PA State Representatives, Alex Charlton and Greg Vitali, will be attending the event.

The Honor our Veterans event will be held at the Haverford Township Parks and Recreation Department in Haverford, PA. It begins at 12:00 pm and will go until 3:00 pm. During the celebration, friends and family will be able to hear stories from veterans, listen and sing along to patriotic music, and take home commemorative photos. Light refreshments will also be available for your enjoyment.

Comfort Keepers is honored to host two PA State Representatives, Charlton and Vitali, who have confirmed their attendance to the event. The extended support from the community and State Representatives will make this event an unforgettable day to honor our veterans.

“Veterans are so important to our American history,” said Ian Bongaardt, owner of Comfort Keepers Springfield. “We at Comfort Keepers work with many on a day to day basis.”

“It’s only right to honor and celebrate their bravery and dedication,” Bongaardt said, “I am really looking forward to this event.”

Comfort Keepers Springfield works closely with veterans on a day to day basis. Many veterans could potentially qualify for veteran benefits, which would cover the cost of in-home care. If you are in need of in-home care and are a veteran or even a spouse of a veteran, you may be offered pension benefits from the Veterans Administration.

The Veterans Improved Pension Benefit Program could be the answer to covering in-home senior care service costs. If you are questioning if you or your loved one is eligible for such benefits, Comfort Keepers is ready to help assist in the process of accessing information and evaluating eligibility for the benefits program.

Some basic requirements to qualify are as follows:

-Veteran or spouse of a veteran

-If a widow, you cannot be re-married

-65 years old or older

-Veteran that has served a minimum of 90 days of active military service

-Discharged under any condition, except dishonorably

-Must be in need of personal care services such as feeding, showering, etc.

-Falls below the annual income threshold

If you or your loved one meets any of these basic qualifications, you or they may qualify for pension benefits from the Veterans Administration. For further information and assistance, contact Comfort Keepers Springfield today to learn more.

“Many veterans and their family members are not fully informed about the benefits they can receive,” Bongaardt said, “which could potentially help cover the costs of in-home senior care and take a financial burden off of families.”

Bongaardt continued, “We hope this event will show our veteran clients, their families, and any veterans considering in-home care that we are appreciative of their services and ready to now honorably serve them.”

Comfort Keepers looks forward to celebrating America’s veterans at the Honor our Veterans event and also every day they’re taken care of through in-home care services. This event will be a time to reflect on our country’s history while embracing a healthy and happy future for our veterans.

If you would like to attend the Honor our Veterans event, please RSVP to Sharon Miller at (610) 783-7878, or visit Comfort Keepers Springfield’s website for more information.



