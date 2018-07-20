Techson IP Appoints New President to Accelerate its Leadership and Growth in Global Patent Research and Patent Advisory

Techson IP - Relentless. Research.

Tom Hochstatter, former Dominion Harbor Group Chief Strategy Officer, joins Techson as President & Board Member focused on expanding global sales & technology.

Now with the funding round complete, we can focus on our hyper-growth sales initiatives and the launch of our much anticipated research technology platform later this Fall.” — Tom Hochstatter

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techson IP is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Hochstatter to its executive team on the heels of a private equity funding round led by Distinct Capital Group of Austin. Tom will team with Luke Barbin, CEO and Chris Mulkey, COO to accelerate Techson’s growing leadership in premium patent research.

“I have worked in an advisory capacity to Techson for quite some time because I have a tremendous amount of respect for Chris and Luke, their research acumen, their vision, and myriad opportunities in the IP research sector,” says Tom Hochstatter, “Now with the funding round complete, we can focus on our hyper-growth sales initiatives and the launch of our much anticipated research technology platform later this Fall.”

Tom is an experienced intellectual property and technology executive. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer for Dominion Harbor after selling his SaaS technology, idealAsset, to Dominion in 2016 where Tom led corporate development, marketing, and international. Tom has a track record of success through accretive growth in IP companies. Tom is a sought-after industry speaker and author, and he’s been honored as an IAM Top 300 Global IP Strategist.

“Our unique model for executing high-end patent research surprised a market that had become disillusioned with the status quo,” said Luke Barbin, Techson’s CEO. “We’ve tested and proven our hypothesis, and we set out to hire the right executive to help us expand our business well beyond our already proven successes. Tom’s expertise, network, and IP-industry experience will serve Techson and its customers well moving forward, and we are thrilled to have him on our team.”

Techson IP relies upon its proven patent research process and its soon-to-release-to-public SaaS research platform; it is led by a core of highly credentialed and experienced patent researchers. Techson’s researchers average more than a decade of research experience across diverse technology sectors: biomedical devices, chemical, consumer packaged goods, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor.

About Techson IP

Techson IP was founded in 2015 in Austin, Texas by attorneys and patent research industry experts with a motivation to upend the status quo with premium patent research. Techson proudly serves over one hundred clients, including Fortune 500 corporations and Am Law 100 law firms, with high-end research services including: M&A IP Due Diligence, Freedom-to-Operate, Prior Art / Invalidity, Patent Landscaping, and Patentability research services.

For more information, please email info(at)techsonIP.com or visit http://www.techsonIP.com

Relentless. Research.