Following ZTE’s Commerce Dept. Ban Lift, Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel ZTE USA to present at Defence Exports
New speaker Matt Bell, Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel for ZTE USA is set to present on ‘How to do business with the US’ at Defence Exports 2018LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent news, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that ZTE has placed $400 million in escrow at a US bank, in addition to the $1 billion penalty imposed by Commerce that ZTE paid to the US Treasury last month. Shortly after the deposit, the Department lifted the denial order on ZTE pursuant to a June settlement agreement that included the harshest penalties and strictest compliance measures ever imposed in such a case.*
ZTE hired Matt Bell, Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel ZTE USA, to help build an export compliance program in order to comply with global regulations. Mr Bell will be speaking at this year’s 13th annual Defence Exports conference, taking place on 19th and 20th September 2018 in Rome, Italy.
New speaker Mr Bell will be giving a presentation on ‘How to do business with the US’, focusing on the key approaches to managing US enforcement agencies, as well as the lessons learned from recent experiences.
The two-day conference will also host an international expert speaker line-up from Italy, US, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, UK, Canada, Poland and Latvia. In addition to hearing the latest updates on global trade compliance efficiency, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to network with leading lawyers, consultants, industry professionals, and government officials involved in arms controls and export compliance from all over the world.
This year’s event will also give delegates the chance to partake in in-depth discussions and idea-exchanges in three panels discussions held across the two days. Four unique conference workshops will also be held, with two pre-conference workshops taking place on 18th September and two post-conference workshops on 21st September:
• ITAR and EAR practice tips led by Global Legal Services and BAE Systems
• EAR fundamentals led by US Department of Commerce
• New technology: exploring automated export control processes and record keeping led by Rolls-Royce
• Case study on best practise approach to UK MoD exporting, led by the Waterguard ASSC Compliance lead, UK MoD
Visit the event website to download exclusive free content including speaker interviews, a post-conference attendee infographic and last year’s past attendee list. You can also register your place, download the brochure and view the speaker presentations on the website at: http://www.defence-exports.com/einpr
The Defence Exports Conference
19th and 20th September 2018
Rome, Italy
* Commerce.gov 13th July: bit.ly/2L8H7ut
