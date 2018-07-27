Join Wilson Creek Winery for country duo Thompson Square at their Country Concert event powered by Purplepass Ticketing

Thompson Square Wilson Creek Winery

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Square, American country pair with husband Keifer and wife Shawna Thompson is playing at the family-owned winery, Wilson Creek, Sunday, August 19th at 7:00 pm PST. The internationally recognized duo has released a total of three albums, later producing ten chart singles including “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You” both reaching number 1.

To host such an event, Wilson Creek is pairing with Purplepass Ticketing to ensure a stress-free and memorable experience for their guests and staff. The winery is located in the heart of Temecula Valley Southern California known for its quality wines and hospitality.

Purplepass is a full-service event organization company that makes managing your venues smooth and straightforward. With Purplepass, Wilson Creek has access to onsite solutions to run a fully featured box office system. With this system, the staff has multi-station touchscreen POS systems including cash draws, receipt printers, ticket printers, wireless scanners and more. Wilson Creek staff will be able to check guests in using print-at-home option, digital tickets, and scanning tickets.

Wilson Creek hosts multiple events throughout the year from private holiday parties to corporate dinners and concerts. If your planning a country weddings, holiday parties, or any other fun celebration, Wilson Creek is the perfect location for you. Come tour their Event Center, Ballroom, and Barrel Room and vineyards, or just visit and enjoy a glass of wine.

With the wineries growing event schedule, Purplepass can ensure each event is smooth, organized and efficient to produce the best results and overall guest experiences. Beyond the perks of a having a box office system, promoting and hosting events has never been easier. Through this partnership, Wilson Creek has access to a variety of ticket options and accessories, marketing and integrated widgets to help sell their tickets, and an overall ticket management system through any cloud-based device.

