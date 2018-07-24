Sureline Systems COO George Symons Reviews 2018 Cloud Migration And DR Predictions
Enterprise-Class Software Solutions Leader Answers the Question: How Far Has the Industry Come in 2018?SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sureline Systems, a leader in enterprise-class on-premises, remote and cloud, physical and virtual server Migration and Disaster Recovery solutions, today revealed their mid-year review of their original 2018 industry predictions. Data continues to grow exponentially and a plethora of cloud migration and disaster recovery innovations have hit the market. With the wide variety of technologies and marketing messages, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to evaluate the myriad of product choices and make strategic purchasing decisions. Now, at the mid-point of 2018, COO George Symons reviews two of his key predictions to see how far the market has evolved in six months and where it might be heading next.
1. Security for migration will remain a strategic priority for every company and organization in the world, regardless of where the data resides.
Over the past six months, security has become an even more paramount concern for companies and organizations. With the many reports of massive data breaches our customers and partners report that the issue of security and data protection has moved from a strategic priority to the critical level. With the proliferations of hacks seemingly having no end in sight, and becoming an almost weekly event, we are witnessing a dramatic increase in requirements for solutions, such as ours, that employ automated application of security policies and end-to-end encryption. Our most recent partner feedback is clear that the majority of their customers have become increasingly more diligent in ensuring that products they choose to deploy offer robust levels of encryption for of their data in motion.
2. DR plans and strategies will become an even more important focus in the C-Suite. This seems like a regular prediction, and just like moving to virtual desktops was always going to happen “next year”, a greater focus on DR has been seen as a priority that will grow in the C-Suite every year. This year may be that tipping point to move it to reality and implementation for many more organizations.
Over the past six months we have seen a dramatic increase in requests for information about and proof-of-concepts/demonstrations for our SUREedge DR solution. These events lead us to believe that 2018 really is the ‘tipping point’.
The primary impetus for this can easily be traced to the dramatic increase in the number of the reported natural disasters, machine malfunctions and data breaches that have disrupted business operations all around the globe, whether for a short time or in some cases permanently. An equally important driver is due to intense competition, DR solutions have become more cost-effective, so much so, even smaller businesses are able to afford it.
The cost of implementing a full-blown DR strategy and the options for doing so have also become easier and the available solution options more abundant. Lastly, most companies have finally disabused themselves of the false assumption that the public cloud has built-in disaster recovery solutions which is not the case. Just another reason every organization must embrace a full-scale DR plan. In 2018, there are no more excuses.
George concluded: “The next six months and well into 2019 will prove to be a fascinating period in the Cloud Migration and DR solutions market. These are both key strategic initiatives that help companies gain and maintain their competitive advantage while protecting their most valuable assets. Based on the current trends, these initiatives will become even more important as organizations enable their IT infrastructure to take advantage of new and future technology trends while also ensuring availability of their most critical business assets.”
About Sureline Systems
Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® is a proven enterprise-class software solution for Cloud Migration, Cloud Disaster Recovery, Datacenter Consolidation and Application Mobility. SUREedge reduces risk through encrypted and efficient data transmission, and reliable transformation of the entire application, its data and interdependencies from source server to the target server virtualization or Cloud. It is easy-to- deploy and manage through a single UI, with automated discovery, no agents to install, and is completely non-disruptive. SUREedge is source and destination agnostic working to/from any physical server, any hypervisor (including hyperconverged infrastructures), any cloud, and any storage. Customers worldwide trust SUREedge to meet their workload migration, disaster recovery and application mobility objectives. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.
