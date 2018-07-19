Tarps Now Expansion to New St. Joseph Michigan Facility Focused on Manufacture and Sales of Tarps & Covers
Company Expansion includes Move to New Operations Facility as Strong Demand for Custom Made Tarps and Coverings ContinuesST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce completion of its move to its newest operations facility located in St. Joseph, Michigan. Designed to meet ever increasing demand for custom made tarps and a wide range of stock sized tarps and covers, Tarps Now® manufactures heavy duty tarps and industrial coverings in a variety of sizes, fabric grades, colors, weights and customization elements engineered to meet a very wide range of customer specifications and needs.
Tarps Now® tarps and covers are widely known to be exceedingly well engineered, designed to be durable and long lasting for use by the military, non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, municipalities, industrial concerns, small businesses and consumers. The company operates on the cutting edge of technology, with a management team having decades of experience in the field of industrial fabrics. Orders are processed electronically on an immediate basis after being received on the company’s secure website located at https://www.tarpsnow.com. Order information and product specifications are routed and processed on a same day basis, with operating efficiencies resulting in one of the industry’s best records for delivering high quality tarps and coverings, on time and on-schedule.
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
