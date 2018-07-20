Westport Big & Tall Pairs Up with TallOrder to Broaden Its Extended-Size Sock Collection
TallOrder was launched in 2017 as a family venture led by two enterprising twin brothers, Dan and Mike Friedman. Growing up, they were always the tallest kids in their class, and were nicknamed the “Twin Towers.” Today they stand at 6’9” and 6’11”, and have realized just how difficult it is for larger men to find quality accessories in extended sizes. Their first objective with TallOrder was to help fill this void by providing designer socks for men with larger feet, from sizes 12-20 specifically. And as the company took off and demand for its products grew, TallOrder expanded to include regular-sized socks as well.
However, the story of TallOrder’s success isn’t complete without a story of tragic loss, grief, and the perseverance of two young boys and their family. Dan and Mike Friedman were only 11 years old when they lost their father, Andrew Friedman, in the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001 in New York City. The human suffering brought forth on that day was truly senseless, and profoundly unjust to the families that were directly affected by the attacks. And for Dan and Mike, the sad irony of their childhood nickname, “the Twin Towers,” was especially difficult to reflect upon.
After they lost their father, Dan and Mike remembered feeling overwhelmed by the love and kindness that they received from their community, as well as Tuesday’s Children – an organization formed in the aftermath of 9/11 to provide support to youth, families, and communities impacted by terrorism and tragic loss. Tuesday’s Children has helped over 10,000 people affected by 9/11, including the families of victims as well as first responders and military service personnel. They have also expanded their reach to help international youth and global victims of terrorism, as well as the families affected by the recent domestic tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Since its launch in 2017, TallOrder donates 10% of its profits to Tuesday’s Children. Soon after the September 11th attacks, Dan and Mike’s family took to the streets of New York City to pass out socks to the first responders that were tending to recovery efforts. The socks were more than much-needed material support, however. The socks represented their desire to unite with the community and to do their part in helping those who needed it most, and it was what everyone needed at the time to get through the difficulties that they were faced with. It was the same type of kindness and support that Dan and Mike themselves received from Tuesday’s Children when they needed it most. All socks made by TallOrder feature a blue logo symbolizing the sky on 9/11, in memory of the loved ones lost, as well as the responsibility we all share in helping one another through tough times.
From the start, TallOrder was determined to do good for the community, but they were also determined to make a great pair of socks. Their excellent fabrics and construction make the socks comfortable, durable, and breathable. An assortment of vibrant colors, stylish patterns, and novelty prints are constructed with the help of 3D printing technology, which will allow men of all sizes to express their tastes and individual creativity. Westport Big & Tall is proud to partner with TallOrder to bring you a great pair of socks, made by a company that knows what it stands for.
Westport Big & Tall works to provide high-caliber, stylistically relevant, and aesthetically appealing menswear to big and tall customers with discerning tastes. TallOrder socks are now available for purchase on Westport Big & Tall’s website. Also visit Westport’s Facebook page, Youtube channel, and Instagram for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage, or read the Westport Big & Tall Blog for specialized knowledge and articles pertaining directly to dressing the big and tall gentleman.
