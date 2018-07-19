mycloud Hospitality Hotel Software Supporting Smaller Businesses to Cut Their Costs

Salt Spring Island’s Wisteria Guest House has become the latest business to benefit from the mycloud Hospitality platform.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mycloud Hospitality platform is designed to help hospitality businesses operate more efficiently and effectively. It is used by hotels, guest houses and resorts around the world as a management tool to make the day-to-day running of the hospitality businesses easier and more cost-effective. Wisteria Guest House, on Canada’s Salt Spring Island, has become the latest business to benefit from cost savings as a result of using mycloud, thanks to the feature-rich and easy-to-use Hotel PMS and the system’s highly customizable booking engine.

“I have been able to customize the booking engine as per my choice,” enthuses Wisteria’s owner, Len. “It helps me a lot in getting direct bookings, thus saving us the commissions that we pay to third parties. mycloud is showing us its worth.”

mycloud is an ingenious system from the hospitality tech experts at Prologic First, who specialize in creating technological innovations for today’s hotel challenges. The state-of-the-art platform suits hotels ranging from 20 to 300 rooms and can be implemented in just four hours. It is highly adaptable and easy to use, allowing resorts of all shapes and sizes to build the individual hospitality solution that they need.

Establishments that use mycloud have found the system to reduce their costs, enhance their operational efficiency and impact positively on guest satisfaction levels. The cloud-based, enterprise-level solution allows business to manage individual and group bookings and reservations, process guests checking in and out, and track company statistics in real time. It also includes a fully featured POS system for sales in bars, restaurants, spas and gift shops.

Wisteria Guest House owner Len comments:

“Overall, I am pleased with mycloud PMS and e-distribution solution. With a small operation, it is critical that our rates and availabilities are kept intact and with ‘mycloud’ we have succeeded in doing this. ‘mycloud’ is doing the job that it is supposed to and I am happy with it.”

The team behind mycloud includes technology and hospitality experts who have assessed the operational elements of running hotels and other hospitality businesses from all possible angles. As such, they have also included accounts receivable functionality, the ability to manage housekeeping, a channel manager to automate distribution to OTAs and an interface library with over 175 options.

Not only does mycloud provide practical tools for operational tasks, the cloud-based hotel PMS also provides managers with insights into the guest experience. Unique ‘social listening’ functionality allows hoteliers to keep up with mentions of their establishments across social media, as well as on travel review websites. The ‘social sentiment’ timeline that is created from this data is a powerful management tool.

mycloud Vice President Deepak Chauhan comments:

“mycloud is the first system to offer a truly holistic solution to those in the hospitality sector. It makes management teams’ lives easier by allowing them to run their businesses more efficiently. From the moment a guest makes a reservation to the time they leave a review after their stay, mycloud is there to make the management process simpler and more cost-effective. We have designed the system to improve the direct booking aspect of the business, thus saving costs and improving revenues for hotels.”

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses in the UK, USA, UAE, Philippines, Thailand, India and Singapore.

For further details, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.