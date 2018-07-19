Terri Mays of Tapping With Terri to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LODI, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern schools are now highly pressurized environments. Administrators pressure teacher to deliver, Teachers pressure students to succeed. Add that to the now pervasive fear of school shootings and you can see why more and more students are struggling with anxiety.

Terri Mays is the founder of Tapping With Terri, where she specializes in a unique healing modality called emotional freedom technique (EFT), otherwise known as Tapping. Mays is dedicated to improving the classroom experience by teaching Tapping in schools to both students as well as teachers and administrators.

“What I have to offer is an incredible technique that is very empowering” says Mays. “Students can use it anytime they feel a little nervous, scared or angry. I am introducing a new paradigm engaging directly with the students in their classroom collectively processing their fears or anxieties.”

Tapping has its origins in helping people suffering from PTSD. Gold standard studies have proven how EFT Tapping reduces stress and anxiety. Tapping with your fingertips on acupressure points on your body lowers cortisol, allowing students to feel less anxious, more focused and more engaged.

“The students do think it’s a little weird at first, because you literally Tap on pressure point on your face and upper body but easily jump right into it,” says Mays. “Because they can immediately feel a sense of calmness after only tapping five or ten minutes they readily embrace it. We tap together using their words and it promotes a unified positive connection.”

Mays had been teaching EFT for many years as a coach when she was inspired to bring EFT into schools after recent school shootings. Mays works with students of all ages but specializes in middle and high school. She says that’s typically when students’ hope and imagination turn into believing they’re not good enough and they retreat and feel they need armor to protect themselves.

“We all tap as a class together kids really want to do well” says Mays. After tapping, students feel more confident, calmer and have improved self-esteem.”

A recent Harvard Medical School study showed kids who tapped before their exams scored up to 20 percent higher.

