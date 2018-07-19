San Diego CEO, Jason Kulpa, Announces Community Scholarship

Jason Kulpa announces scholarship to help young community leaders attain their educational goal.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jason Kulpa Community Scholarship, established in 2018, was created to provide graduating high school seniors and college students monetary support for their education. One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an individual who has demonstrated an exceptional interest in helping those around them.

Mr. Kulpa was named as the “Most Admired CEO” by San Diego Business Journal in 2018. Years in operations roles at different tech companies have taught Kulpa that exciting company culture is one of the essential ingredients for success. But striving to create a positive work community doesn’t only keep things civil at the water cooler – UE.co has become a destination workplace and continues to pull top talent from every field in the industry.

“It’s essential to cultivate and encourage compassionate, community-minded individuals that want to make a difference. Education plays an enormous role in personal and professional fulfillment. I encourage young community leaders to apply for this scholarship, so they can invest in their education, and continue paving the way for our community,” stated Jason.

Work doesn’t end at the office for Mr. Kulpa. In addition to this scholarship, he also generously pledged $20,000 to the San Diego Special Olympics in 2018, and he serves on the boards of the San Diego Humane Society and the San Diego Police Foundation. Communities can be created anywhere, and Mr. Kulpa tries to strengthen them at every turn.

Eligibility: To qualify for this $1,000 scholarship, applicants must be high school students graduating this calendar year, or are currently enrolled in a college, university, trade school, or design school.

Requirements: Applicants must submit a short, 500-word essay on the Jason Kulpa Community Scholarship website answering the following question: “How has your community involvement made you think differently about yourself, others, and the world around us?”

Deadline: Jason Kulpa Community Scholarship Committee will review all completed applications once the application period closes on August 15th, 2018. Once a winner has been selected, the winner will be contacted in September 2018. If the winner does not respond after two weeks, a new winner will be chosen.