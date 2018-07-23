COLORADO WOMEN-OWNED PROTEIN BROKERS, LLC NAMED MASTER BROKER FOR "PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND"
TEMPTEE SPECIALTY FOODS SELECTS COLORADO WOMEN-OWNED COMPANY PROTEIN BROKERS, LLC AS THEIR MASTER BROKER FOR PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND, TEMPTEE AND OLDTIMER BRANDS
The Pre-cooked Eggs Brand Cage Free Eggs can be used HOT or COLD in commercial burrito and taco manufacturing operations, hotels, restaurants, catering companies, catering trucks, salad companies, schools, sandwich making operations, C-stores, grocery store deli’s, hospitals, senior living centers, buffets, salad bars, camping and backpacking, and egg diets of all kinds!
Protein Brokers, LLC President Marlene Seward will be appointing retail and foodservice brokers Nationally for the Pre-cooked Eggs Brand Cage Free Eggs over the next few months to give local support to Foodservice Distributors, Retail Chains, C-stores, and Food, Sandwich, and Burrito Manufacturing Operations.
Pre-cooked Eggs Brand is owned by Egg Fundraising, LLC and Licensed to Temptee Specialty Foods to produce. The Pre-cooked Eggs Brand can also be purchased online in full pallet quantities with a credit card for companies wanting to receive their travel reward points. Prices are FOB Denver, Colorado and in ADDITION...Pre-cooked Eggs Brand will donate $0.05 cents per lb. to Easterseal Colorado to help kids and adults with disabilities in the buyers name or to any Charity or Organization that the buyer chooses.
Barney Seward
Protein Brokers, LLC
720-475-0330
email us here