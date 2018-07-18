VaporBrands CFO ElenorHodge Named interim CEO Following the Passing of CEO James Hodge
Elenor Hodge VaporBrands CFO has been appointed interim CEO following the passing of its CEO James Hodge earlier this month.
VapoBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR)
James Hodge had long been an executive CEO specializing in successfully re-building public Companies with a reputation for preserving investors well being, and cleaning up distressed companies. James was responsible for bringing all of VaporBrands filings current, re-establishing it as a viable business entity, and in forming partnerships with investors and strategic partners alike.
Elenor will remain in the role of interim CEO/CFO until the Company has identified and hired a permanent CEO. In the meantime, however, the Board of Directors has full confidence that until such time, the affairs of the organization as well as the initiatives set forth by James while at the helm, will continue to be met and move forward.
ABOUT VAPORBRANDS INTERNATIONAL (OTCPK:VAPR)
VaporBrands International, Inc. is a marketing and development partner for manufacturers of electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes represent the future of smoking; they produce no smoke, tar, ash or offensive odor while containing about the same amount of nicotine as traditional tobacco cigarettes. Unlike traditional tobacco cigarettes, electronic cigarettes can be used in many public places currently restricted from smoking. VAPR intends to focus on creating opportunities for culturally relevant brands seeking to acquire significant market share in the rapidly growing "vaping" sector of the global marketplace.
