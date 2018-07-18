Farm & Friends: This project has been started by Marco Bentzien together with family and kindred spirits on an area of 1,200 hectares in southern Chile.

CURACAUTIN, ARAUCANIA, CHILE, July 18, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmer searching for dignity: An agriculturist is shaking up!Farm & Friends: This project has been started by Marco Bentzien together with family and kindred spirits on an area of 1,200 hectares in southern Chile . The agriculturist is cultivating healthy food in accordance with nature. Also sustainable forestry and smooth thematic tourism are part of the concept. Yet above all, the valiant farmer fights for the recovery of dignity for his professional group – companions wanted!Counter concept to the agricultural industry and mass tourismBecause of this, the founding family has reoriented and created the project „Farm & Friends“. When cultivating, they take care of involving the beautiful nature of Fundo Laguna Blanca , and that permaculture plays a role as well. It is about innovative bio-dynamic agriculture, production of healthy food – with nature, and not against it. In addition, the “Fundo-Family” combines sustainable forestry with green energy production. “That way is formed a circular economy as a conscious counter concept to the agricultural industry, points out the committed organic farmer.The word „Friends“ in the project name, as explains Marco Bentzien, stands for the guests at Fundo Laguna Blanca. The visitors are treated like friends who are interested in the concept and emphasize ecology and sustainability. Also healthy nutrition, physical activity and preservation of nature are part of the common interests. “And that connects us tremendously”, the agriculturist explains. “We all treat each other very personal, take care of human closeness – but without appearing intrusive or missionizing.There are plenty of options for joint events and adventures at Fundo Laguna Blanca – for example wonderful trekking on more than 50 km of trails and unforgettable horseback rides or mountain hikes. In addition, “Farm & Friends” can be understood as an exemplary educational complex. So there are seminars about sustainable agriculture, personal development or communicational trainings with horses. “And those who do not only want to listen, but also actively participate, they are very welcome”, says the agriculturist. After work you may enjoy a healthy dish at the Restaurant El Momento, or appreciate the incredible view over the Fundo valley from the cosy Lodge.Time to wake up and concentrate energiesDuring all that work on the „Farm“ and the togetherness with “Friends”, Marco Bentzien never forgets his target, to recover the farmer’s dignity. He says that the farming community is one of the four professional groups that may save the planet – under certain conditions. “On the one hand there are the miners, if they avoid the total exploitation of resources. On the other hand the forestry people, if they take a stand for sustainable forestry. Also the business people belong to the group, but only if they return to honesty. And in case of the farmers it is crucial that they work within a circular system of innovative organic cultivation.He has made it his headnote what the German neurobiologist Gerald Hüther has written in his book „Dignity“. There it says: “For those adults who have reached to be conscious of their own dignity, the time has come to wake up.” Marco Bentzien wants to initiate a worldwide network for the interaction of farmers with similar concepts. In addition, he is looking after participants, investors and interns for his project of the heart “Farm & Friends”. You may feel the passion of this young, dedicated agriculturist for the cause of the farmers, when he calls with bright eyes: “We need concentrated energy. Let’s do it like Gerald Hüther: Wake up!” Because soon it shall be said again: Farmer found dignity.For further information about the project „Farm and Friends“, please contact Marco Bentzien directly:marco@fundolagunablanca.com, and there is also further input at