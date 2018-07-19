The SafeCare Group Granted Trademark for “Recognizing Healthcare Excellence”
Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals has emerged as a leader in Recognizing Healthcare Excellence
The 100 SafeCare Hospitals® brand has become synonymous for Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® from its holistic, evidence-based metrics that reflect a balanced scorecard of healthcare excellence. Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® refer to 100 SafeCare Hospitals that excel in evidence-based metrics of low infections, low complications, low readmissions, high patient satisfaction, and high value of care. The top 50 hospitals represent the top 1% performance in the evidence-based metrics of HVBP, HACRP, and HRRP, and only about 2% percent of US hospitals earn the prestigious 100 SafeCare Hospitals® distinction.
Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO of The SafeCare Group, commented on the recent registered trademark status. “Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals has emerged as a leader in recognizing healthcare excellence.” Dr. Safeek continued, “When a hospital attains 100 SafeCare Hospitals, it has demonstrated superior performance in metrics that matter to patients, caregivers, and payers alike. We felt our company’s hard-earned reputation was something worth protecting and wanted to prevent any confusion in the marketplace. To help protect the value of the designation in the marketplace, The SafeCare Group applied for and recently received registered trademark status for Recognizing Healthcare Excellence by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).”
Over the last five years, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® has celebrated impressive accomplishments:
• November 2013 - Released first listing
• December 2014 - Added ranking to our listings
• December 2015 – Offered 38 page QAPI Report to our services
• December 2015 – Offered press coverage in SafeCare magazine
• December 2017 - To commemorate 100 SafeCare Hospitals 5th anniversary, The SafeCare Group has released a celebratory logo to be used in conjunction with the standard product badge.
• January 2018 – Release fifth annual listing with rankings.
About The SafeCare Group
The SafeCare Group was founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. The SafeCare Group SaaS solutions known as SafeCareSoft® enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software that optimize hospital reimbursement and accreditation. Since 2012, SafeCare Analytics® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, complications, infections, and value. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, and complications. Since 2015, SafeCare® magazine has been delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe.
100 SafeCare Hospitals Methodology