former Miss Universe Bui Simon to give 30 California students college scholarships

"I want to pay it forward by providing a gift to these well deserving Thai students who otherwise would not have the ability to soar to their potential."

LOS ANGELES, CA July 5, 2018 - 30 years ago this June, Porntip Bui Simon, had her life changed forever as she was crowned Miss Universe 1988. On this milestone Anniversary, Porntip Bui Simon, President of Angels Wings Foundation will be awarding 30 Thai students academic scholarships to further their education. Building on the success of the Angels Wings Thai Scholarship Program's inaugural year, which saw over 24 students of Thai ancestry receive educational support, Simon has expanded the 2018 Scholarship search beyond Los Angeles to the entire state of California.

“On the eve of my 30th anniversary of being crowned Miss Universe I was reminded of the virtue of investing and believing in others. In honor of those who believed in me when I was crowned Miss Universe at merely 19 years old, I will be awarding 30 AWF Thai Scholarships this year to an inspiring group of Thai students who I believe will go on to do great things,” said Porntip Bui Simon.

The Angels Wings Thai Scholarship program is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising Thai-American students who have demonstrated academic excellence, involvement in their Thai community, and the desire to continue their education. The 2018 recipients selected for the AWF Scholarship will receive $5,000 if attending city/community colleges and $10,000 for those attending 4-year colleges or universities. This year’s students have been accepted to Pasadena City College, Chapman University, Stanford, UCLA, UCSB, USC and UC Berkley to name a few.

Angels Wings Foundation will be hosting a celebration and awards ceremony in honor of these talented young scholars in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at the Montage Hotel located at 225 North Canon Drive, in Beverly Hills at 12:00pm.

“Angels Wings Thai Scholarship was created to offer more opportunity to ambitious Thai students with dreams of pursuing a higher education, but lack financial support. I experienced first hand what it was like as an immigrant child surviving in Los Angeles with well intended parents who barely spoke English. Education was my pathway to finding my place in the world. I want to pay it forward by providing a gift to these hardworking Thai families and an opportunity to well deserving Thai students who otherwise would not have the ability to soar to their potential.”

The 2019 Angels Wings Thai Scholarship program will begin at the first of the year.

For further details about the AWF Thai Scholarship Program please visit:.

https://www.angelswingsfoundation.org/angels-wings-thai-scholarship-los-angeles/



About Angels Wings Foundation, International

Angels Wings Foundation, International was founded in 2002 as a direct means to build and fund schools and orphanages, and support various issues that impact underprivileged children in Thailand. Shaped from under the wings of native Thai philanthropist, former Miss Universe, Good Will Ambassador to the United Nations and spokesperson for UNICEF and the UNFPA, Porntip Bui Simon, Angels Wings is dedicated to the vital assistance to underserved Thai children and empowering them with the essential gift of education.

