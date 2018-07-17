Artworks attributed to some of the biggest names in art history will be in In the Manner Of's next auction on July 26th
Market-fresh paintings and drawings from private collections in Europe and the Americas will come up for bid -- 205 lots in all -- online and in Franklin, Mass.
Other prime works include sketches and paintings attributed to Wifredo Lam, Gustav Klimt, Cy Twombly, Joan Miro, Arshile Gorky, Franz Marc, Antoni Tapies and many others. It will be just the third auction for the young firm that deals exclusively in antique and vintage artworks done in the styles of master artists (hence the name In the Manner Of) and only its second gallery sale.
Like the previous auction in late June, this one will have a live component. The preview and live event will be held in the recently opened 500 Gallery, at 500 Franklin Village Drive in Franklin. Preview days and times are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10-5 and Saturday from 10-3. Internet bidding will be provided by the website IntheMannerOf.com, plus LiveAuctioneers.com.
“We’re pleasantly surprised by the response to our new auction program,” said Bruce Wood, co-owner of In the Manner Of. “Collectors are embracing the opportunity to both buy and sell at attractive prices.” The July 26th auction, officially titled Impressionist & Modern Paintings and Drawings, starts promptly at 5:30 pm Eastern time. The full catalog can be viewed online now.
The 205-lot auction is packed with decorative artworks in the styles of, and attributed to, master artists. A strong candidate for top lot of the sale is a signed tempera and gouache on paper done in the manner of Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1853-1890), titled Portrait of a Man Wearing a Hat, with a certificate of authenticity from van Hassel Galleri in Rotterdam (est. $20,000-$30,000).
Also expected to realize $20,000-$30,000 is an unframed, untitled oil on canvas painting done in the manner of Jean-Michel Basquiat (Am., 1960-1988), signed and dated (1983) lower right. The canvas measures 36 ¼ inches by 29 inches and is typical of Basquiat’s raw, Neo-Expressionist style. Basquiat’s work had an ‘unstudied’ appearance, but he produced stunning visual collages.
Basquiat’s good friend and contemporary Andy Warhol (Am., 1928-1987) will be represented in the sale by a graphite and acrylic drawing attributed to him titled Yellow Cow, unframed, verso signed and stamped and marked with the Arthur Tooth Gallery in London (est. $8,000-$12,000). Also, an untitled (Avatar) oil on canvas done in the manner of Cy Twombly (Am., 1928-2011), signed lower right, measuring 19 ¾ inches by 20 ½ inches framed, should bring $8,000-$12,000.
Pablo Picasso (Sp., 1881-1973) will make multiple appearances in the sale, to include an oil on canvas Cubist Still Life attribution, measuring 23 inches by 23 ¼ inches in the frame and signed and dated (“’61”), with inscriptions and a wax collection stamp verso (est. $15,000-$25,000); and a signed 18 inch by 15 inch oil painting done in the manner of the artist (est. $3,000-$5,000).
Picasso isn’t the only Spanish artist in the auction. An oil on canvas painting done in the manner of painter-sculptor-art theorist Antoni Tapies (Sp., 1923-2012), signed, 22 inches by 19 inches framed, should reach $5,000-$8,000; and an oil on painting attributed to Joan Miro (Sp., 1893-1983), signed, 21 ¾ inches by 18 inches, with a gallery label on verso, should hit $3,000-$5,000.
An unsigned, framed oil on canvas from the School of Hilma af Klint (Swedish, 1862-1944), one of the earliest abstract expressionists, 22 ¼ inches by 19 ½ inches in the frame, has an estimate of $5,000-$8,000. Also, an oil on paper executed in the manner of Gustav Klimt (Austrian, 1862-1918), titled Female Portrait with Red Hat, signed and unframed, should garner $5,000-$8,000.
An oil on canvas painting attributed to the 20th century Fauvuist master Henri Matisse (Fr., 1869-1954), signed bottom left and measuring 16 ¼ inches by 20 ¾ inches, has an estimate of $5,000-$8,000; and an oil on canvas attributed to the Armenian-American abstract expressionist painter Arshile Gorky (1904-1948), signed, 20 inches by 22 inches framed, should fetch $5,000-$8,000.
A pair of Franzes round out the brief list of the auction’s expected top earners. An untitled oil on paper abstract composition done in the manner of Franz Kline (Am., 1910-1962), signed lower right, 11 ¾ inches by 16 ½ inches (sight) should make $3,000-$5,000; while a gouache on paper attributed to Franz Mark (German, 1880-1916), titled Blue Horse, should realize $1,000-$1,500.
In the Manner Of makes it clear that all the artworks in this and all future sales are created in the styles of, after, or attributed to, master artists. Its mission is to offer fine artworks for collectors with sophisticated aesthetics. The pieces come with no provenance, no guarantees and no pedigrees. They are, like the name states, ‘In the Manner of.’ The firm accepts cryptocurrency.
“So many consignors have come to us with great paintings that were undocumented originals, tribute pieces or copies that we decided to feature them in their own auctions,” said Bruce Wood, who founded the firm with partner William Janosco. “That’s how this auction house was born.”
In the Manner Of is actively seeking artworks that are created in the style of, after or attributed to master artists. The firm encourages potential sellers who have been turned away from other auction houses because their artwork lacked provenance or did not fit perfectly into so-called “blue chip” auction houses to call (508) 533-6277 or send an e-mail to art@IntheMannerOf.com.
To learn more about In the Manner Of and the firm’s live and internet sale now online and ending July 26th, please visit www.IntheMannerOf.com.
