Artworks attributed to some of the biggest names in art history will be in In the Manner Of's next auction on July 26th

Signed tempera and gouache on paper done in the manner of Vincent van Gogh (est. $20,000-$30,000). Untitled oil on canvas painting done in the manner of Jean-Michel Basquiat (est. $20,000-$30,000). Oil on canvas work titled Cubist Still Life attributed to Pablo Picasso (est. $15,000-$25,000). Graphite and acrylic drawing attributed to Andy Warhol, titled Yellow Cow (est. $8,000-$12,000). Untitled (Avatar) oil on canvas painting done in the manner of Cy Twombly (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Market-fresh paintings and drawings from private collections in Europe and the Americas will come up for bid -- 205 lots in all -- online and in Franklin, Mass.

We’re pleasantly surprised by the response to our new auction program. Collectors are embracing the opportunity to both buy and sell at attractive prices. ” — Bruce Wood