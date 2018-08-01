MostExellentInvestor.com Extends Launch Celebration For Premier Stock Trading Membership Site
Stock traders rejoice over extension of MostExcellentInvestor.com discounts. Stock market summer doldrums don't hamper performance of member portfolios.
When asked about the stock trader research membership website’s daily service, Jim Hartwell said: “Our new offering will be a success because finally there are stock trading analytics available at the beginning of the day that can provide guidance on an hourly basis throughout the the U.S. stock market trading day for beginners as well as seasoned traders. Our subscribers benefit from actionable stock watch lists early, late, or anytime during the trading day that fits with their trading strategy and trading frequency.”
In a space where most competing services simply offer 10 - 15 stock tips per day, Most Excellent Investor opted for a more novel approach by providing technical analysis on dozens of stocks each hour, and the complete summer of discounts on memberships being extended into the fall will give new subscribers opportunity to capitalize on this short cut to find winning stocks.
Jim Hartwell, Founder at Most Excellent Investor, says: “We wanted to be surprising and innovative with our day trader stock research site, providing a daily short cut for the creation of winning watch lists of stocks to choose from. I hope this celebration extension opens the eyes of more new subscribers to the continuing opportunities that trading in the stock market has everyday, without taking a lot of unnecessary risk."
Most Excellent Investor’s stock trader research membership website service is set to ‘go live’ Monday May 21, 2018. To find out more about the service and Most Excellent Investor itself, it’s possible to visit https://www.mostexcellentinvestor.com/.
Jim Hartwell
Most Excellent Investor
949-400-4408
email us here