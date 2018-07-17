AnalyticsIQ and PeerLogix Launch New Audiences to Help Marketers Reach Discovery Channel’s OTT “SHARK WEEK” Viewers
Two data leaders partner to identify people who stream SHARK WEEK content & digitally target them based on valuable demographic, lifestyle & spending behaviors
Premiering Sunday, July 22, Discovery Channel’s SHARK WEEK event celebrates its' 30th anniversary. And with many brands, including Swedish Fish candy by Mondelez International, Build-a-Bear, Walmart and vineyard vines, getting in on one of television’s biggest events, the new audiences created by AnalyticsIQ and PeerLogix help advertisers reach these valuable SHARK WEEK fans beyond traditional linear TV advertising.
“At PeerLogix, we are focused on capturing and making sense of consumer streaming behavior – from movies to music – and even exciting television events like SHARK WEEK,” states Ray Colwell, Chief Executive Officer of PeerLogix. “By identifying and enriching what we know about these streaming audiences, together PeerLogix and AnalyticsIQ offer brands a unique opportunity to get in on the excitement and marketing opportunity a cultural phenomenon like SHARK WEEK delivers.”
Linear TV advertising during Discovery Channel’s SHARK WEEK event is an extremely powerful marketing tactic. This partnership’s new addressable audiences, however, make it possible for brands of all sizes and budgets to reach these viewers across digital and OTT channels, especially when they aren’t tuned into the live cable event. And for those brands already investing big in SHARK WEEK, these audiences also provide them the opportunity to extend their messaging across channels for a complete 360 degree consumer experience.
“By combining our powerful data, we have the opportunity to help advertisers not only reach, but also understand who those SHARK WEEK streamers are behind the screen,” stated Anna Brantley, Chief Revenue Officer of AnalyticsIQ. “We just launched a new infographic that tells a fantastic story about the types of audiences who are streaming SHARK WEEK content over-the-top - when and where works best for them. For example, our data highlights that over 78% of SHARK WEEK streamers are moderate to avid exercisers. That means an athletic apparel or fitness wearables company may find targeting these viewers to be incredibly valuable, even if they aren’t planning to reach them with a traditional TV ad during the shark-filled programming.”
The full infographic detailing the “jawsome” insights about these streaming audiences is available from AnalyticsIQ and PeerLogix for download.
Starting today, advertisers, agencies and even programmers can connect with AnalyticsIQ and PeerLogix to learn more about targeting the SHARK WEEK audiences, and how the companies can provide additional program specific audiences and insights. Contact sales@analytics-iq.com for more information.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help marketers understand how and why consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers. Our data helps brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta and recently named one of Georgia’s Top 10 most innovative companies, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit www.analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ.
About PeerLogix
PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix’s patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.
