Charles Laverty Says Brett Kavanaugh Will Be good for business CEO Charles Laverty from Los Angeles, CA

Healthcare CEO and commentator Charles Laverty joined many in the business community in backing President Trump's SCOTUS nominee.

Kavanaugh overturned harmful regulations 75 times. That is good for medical device companies like ABS and the small business who are critical for jobs and economic growth.” — Charles Laverty

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare CEO, Charles Laverty, writing in a USA Herald Op-Ed announced his support of President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. ABS is a medical device company with a record of consistent innovation, backed by strong patent protection. The company is in the advanced stages of development on a ground-breaking new stenting technology that will simplify heart surgery and save lives.

Charles Laverty believes that Kavanaugh is the right choice for the Supreme Court because he has consistently opposed over regulation in favor of greater freedom and innovation. Medical companies such as ABS are always faced with regulatory hurdles and these are mostly justified. Supreme Court judges that are against unnecessary regulation help to ensure the ones in place are fair and consistent with American law.

Charles Laverty, whose company, is developing products that he hopes could save lives, notes that Kavanaugh has ruled against regulations that violated American law on 75 separate occasions. He believes that he will continue this approach if successfully appointed to the Supreme Court. That’s a positive development for medical device companies like ABS and small business ventures across all categories.

The 53-year-old Kavanaugh has the experience needed to be successful on the Supreme Court. He’s spent several years as a federal appeals court judge in the District of Columbia. In that time he’s played a role in many important judgements that have had consequences for all Americans. Laverty believes his judgements have been consistently fair and impartial and that’s why he’s backing Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

ABS is a company built on medical innovation and there stenting technology can improve the lives of millions of Americans. Charles Laverty says that regulations that prevent medical innovators from bringing this type of technology to the public need to be avoided. President Trumps latest nomination to the Supreme Court will help to ensure over regulation doesn’t hamper companies like this.

Charles Laverty previously announced major expansion plans for ABS in 2018. Charles Laverty serves as chief executive of Advanced Bifurcation Systems. ABS is a clinical stage medical device company in the advanced stages of development of an innovative new medical stenting technology. This new methodology simplifies the process of stenting bifurcation lesions and it will replace complicated procedures with day surgery for many patients. Their approach will eliminate the need for open-heart surgery in the majority of cases. Charles Laverty is the CEO of ABS and a strong advocate of innovation and deregulation.