Susan Hastings of Creative Communications Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

Susan Hastings is the president and founder of the Creative Communications Center, a visionary seminar, consulting, coaching and hypnotherapy company. By combining the best of traditional and non-traditional approaches, she works with people to realize their potential and to make a difference. Today, Hastings one of the top course leaders for the American Management Association, an international seminar company.

Hastings offers her services through workshops, seminars, hypnotherapy and coaching, and her book, journal, teleseries and her book Walking the Spiritual Path with Practical Feet: Ten Visionaries Who Make a Difference. Walking the Spiritual Path with Practical Feet: Ten Visionaries Who Make a Difference offers advice from ten influential, visionary leaders who write from the heart and soul on how to live a more purposeful, fulfilling life.

“Synchronicity" is one of my favorite words, and it had a big influence in how I chose the ten visionaries to write a chapter in my book,” says Hastings. “The book is a wonderful reminder of the things we know but need to reinforce in our lives to reconnect with the spiritual essence that resides deep within each of us. The spiritual and the practical are intertwined.”

Now 82 years old, Hastings reflects on her strong values to make a differences, but she’s not done yet. She recently launched Hastings Hypnotherapy to continue a lifetime of great work.

“I wanted to do hypnotherapy because I wanted to go deeper with people,” says Hastings. “Coaching is great, therapy is great, but hypnosis takes you to a whole different level. I truly have seen lives transformed with this.”

