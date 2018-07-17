Mobile Tyre Shop launches in Adelaide to become Australia's largest mobile tyre network
First launching in Melbourne and featured on Shark Tank, Mobile Tyre Shop now operates in 4 states servicing Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and now Adelaide.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Tyre Shop commenced operations today in the ‘City of Churches’.
First launching in Melbourne in 2012 and featuring on Network Ten’s Shark Tank, Mobile Tyre Shop now operates in 4 states with company owned vans servicing Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and now Adelaide.
Mobile Tyre Shop has taken the hassle out of buying tyres by bringing the tyre shop straight to the customer 7 days a week. Disrupting the traditional tyre shop model, customers can now get their tyres conveniently fitted at their homes or work.
While mobile tyre servicing is innovative to Australians, countries such as the USA and those of Europe have long been used to the convenience of getting their tyres changed at home or at work.
“Fleet customer demand for a national service is driving us to spread our footprint quicker than anticipated,” explained Travis Osborne, CEO and Founder. “Particularly national rental car companies who have embraced our offering in Melbourne and Sydney are driving demand In Adelaide.”
Heading up the operation in South Australia is Shameel Hay, who is excited to be making Adelaide his family’s new home having worked with Mobile Tyre Shop in Melbourne. As one of the most experienced Tyre Technicians, ‘Shamy’ saw this as a great opportunity to not only progress his employment, but to also give his family a better lifestyle in South Australia.
“I have been pleasantly surprised how easy it has been for the family to settle in here in Adelaide.” said Mr Hay. “My wife was able to transfer her job and with a great lifestyle and reduced cost of living here in Adelaide, it is a win-win all round.”
The first item on Shameel’s to-do list will be to recruit the Tyre Technicians needed to operate the bright yellow and white vans around the Adelaide metropolitan area. “From what I’ve seen so far, the quality of applications for the positions has been very high.” Mr Hay explained. "I guess with the recent car factory closures, a new business such as ours can only benefit with the wealth of skills on offer.”
For hi-res images or more information about Mobile Tyre Shop, contact:
Jamie Cartwright
General Manager – Sales & Marketing
M: +61 438 001 113
W: www.mobiletyreshop.com.au
Jamie Cartwright
Mobile Tyre Shop
1300 687 000
email us here