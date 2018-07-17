NEWS CONFERENCE TO CONDEMN MPD OFFICERS AND CHIEF NEWSHAM OF JUNE 13, 2018 SHERIFF ROAD NE INCIDENT
Black Lawyers for Justice is launching a full and complete civil and human rights inquiry into these events.
SUBJECT: News Conference to Condemn MPD Officers’ Action on 6.13.18 Sheriff Road NE
LOCATION: 5214 Sheriff Road NE - Washington, DC
DATE AND TIME: Thursday - July 19, 2018 - 5:30pm
Washington (DC) – On June 13, 2018, a group of African-American males peacefully enjoying themselves in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road NE (Washington, DC), were attacked by DC Metropolitan Police Department. The young men did nothing wrong and did not permit a search by MPD officers.
In violation of the citizens’ Constitutional and human rights, several police officers detained and illegally searched them. Some were falsely arrested and beaten. Personal property such as cell phones were also destroyed by MPD police officers. Retaliatory arrests were also made the following day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_tWbmfGEhE&feature=youtu.be
Chief Newsham denies claims that police used an undercover officer in the June 13 incident, and that there is a ‘spike in homicides’ in this particular neighborhood.
A yearlong WUSA9 investigation uncovered eight out of 10 people stopped and frisked by DC Police are African-American. It also found that the department has failed to follow a law passed in 2016 to better track stop and frisk in the district, as a way to protect against racial bias.
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/crime/stop-and-frisk/video-improper-stop-and-frisk-alleged-by-dc-neighborhood-commissioner/65-567292792
“He is calling my community liars,” says ANC Commissioner Anthony Lorenzo Green. “He’s calling the entire block liars.”
At a recent community meeting held July 12, 2018, a 16-year old youth said she feels harassed because police officers follow her and classmates to and from school, the store or the recreation center. https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/dc-police-focus-on-communities-hit-by-a-rise-in-violence-but-residents-feel-targeted/2018/07/13/339ee47a-85c8-11e8-8553-a3ce89036c78_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.92bb3b504760
Attorney Shabazz says ‘Black Lawyers for Justice is launching a full and complete civil and human rights inquiry into these events. If we find the violations that we suspect, we will file litigation on behalf of the victims of June 13 and other incidents of false arrests and racial profiling in the District.’-END-
