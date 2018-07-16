MGH Institute of Health Professions Named a "Great College to Work For" by Chronicle of Higher Education
MGH Institute of Health Professions is the only school in Boston named a "Great College to Work For"
MGH Institute of Health Professions is the only school in Boston to be recognized as a "Great College to Work For."
The MGH Institute is the only school in the city of Boston to achieve the ranking in the prestigious education magazine’s 2018 survey, which was released July 16.
“Receiving this recognition for nine years in a row is an affirmation by our faculty and staff that the Institute is a place where talented people have opportunities to thrive as they dedicate themselves to our mission of educating tomorrow’s health care leaders,” said President Paula Milone-Nuzzo. “We are very proud the MGH Institute is considered a great place to work, and are committed to assuring it remains so.”
A total of 84 of 253 institutions that participated in the survey earned “Great College to Work For” status for specific best practices and policies. The MGH Institute, which has approximately 1,600 students, was included in the Small Colleges category for schools with fewer than 3,000 students.
The MGH Institute was recognized in four categories:
• Collaborative Governance, where faculty members are appropriately involved in decisions related to academic programs;
• Compensation & Benefits, where pay is fair and benefits meet the needs of employees;
• Confidence in Senior Leadership, where leaders have the necessary knowledge, skills, and experience for institutional success; and
• Respect and Appreciation, where employees are regularly recognized for their contributions.
“MGH Institute of Health Professions is a leader among Massachusetts colleges in a number of growth and success indicators, and that is the result of a workplace culture which fosters collaboration and mutual respect,” said Richard Doherty, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts. “It is no surprise to me that the Institute is once again recognized as a great place to work.”
Dr. Lynn Foord, chair of the Faculty Senate and director of the Prerequisites for Health Professions program, said the school’s leadership encourages collaboration with the faculty and supports the work of the Senate maintaining open lines of communication across the Institute. “Senior leadership regularly seeks discussion with faculty leaders to identify issues and frame collaborative strategies and action for success,” said Foord.
Jorge Sanchez de Lozada, the Staff Council chair and director of Technology and Web Services, said he and other staff members were part of the recent school-wide initiative to create a new strategic map. “The staff really has a seat at the table when it comes to charting the Institute’s future,” said Sanchez de Lozada. “We have a direct voice to senior leadership and the president, and it allows staff members to truly be a part of the planning process.”
“The Great Colleges to Work For distinction is well-known by academic jobseekers as a sign that an institution’s employees are valued and given opportunities for growth even when they face financial constraints,” said Liz McMillen, editor of The Chronicle. “Any college or university that’s on the list is showing that they emphasize one of their most valuable assets: their faculty and staff.”
Survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, professional support staff, and administrators. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.
About MGH Institute of Health Professions
Team-based care, delivered by clinicians skilled in collaboration and communication, leads to better outcomes for patients and clients. That’s why MGH Institute of Health Professions makes interprofessional learning a cornerstone of all its programs. Approximately 1,600 students at its Charlestown Navy Yard campus in Boston learn and collaborate in teams across disciplines as they pursue post-baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral degrees in nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, speech-language pathology, health professions education, and rehabilitation sciences. The interprofessional learning module extends to hundreds of hospital, clinical, community, and educational sites in Greater Boston and beyond.
Founded in 1977, the MGH Institute is the only degree-granting affiliate of Partners HealthCare, New England’s largest health provider, and is fully accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. Several programs are highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report.
John Shaw
MGH Institute of Health Professions
617-726-4276
email us here