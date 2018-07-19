Christian Comic Arts Society to Deliver the Best In Talent, Themes & Topical Discussions of Faith at Comic-Con Intl.
The CHRISTIAN COMIC ARTS SOCIETY is honored to partner with Brentwood Studios & the Aetherlight MMO to deliver top talent, projects, and compelling events open to all Comic-Con attendees.
The Christian Comic Arts Society will be hosting three events as part of the official Comic-Con programming and will exhibit throughout the convention in the Small Press area #P-08. Courtesy of Brentwood Studios and Tyndale House Publishers, Con attendees will receive a copy of book one in “The Delusion” Young Adult novel series by Laura Gallier available at the CCAS events while supplies last.
Comic-Con events include:
Friday 07/20/2018, 8:30-10:00 pm, Christian Comic Arts Society Mixer in Room 26AB
Featured: Bryan Mero (Spirit Knight), Tim Cleary (Aetherlight MMO), Dan Lynch (“BibleForce”), Eric Jansen (Foursquare Mission Press), Geoff Strout (Faithful Creative), moderators Scott A. Shuford (FrontGate Media) and Joe Queen (Geeky Guys for God) and more. Join the Christian Comic Arts Society as they partner again with Geeky Guys for God for the 10th annual mixer. This is an opportunity for Christian professionals, fans, artists, and writers to intermingle, socialize and network. There will be a trivia game and prizes will be awarded to those attendees who know their geek trivia.
Saturday 07/21/2018, 7:00-8:00 pm, Spiritual Themes in Comics in Room 4
Featured: David Walker (Luke Cage), B. David Walters (Electropunk), Tim Cleary (Aetherlight MMO), Travis Hanson (Beanleaf Press), Buzz Dixon (Serenity), Jessica Tseang (Comic Book Historian) and Kyle Keene (Moderator). With spiritual themes central to comic book related movies such as “Black Panther” and “Wonder Woman” and animated movies like Pixar’s “Coco”, panelists will explore how the spiritual themes central to these stories reflect the reality of the spiritual beliefs of the cultures featured. They will also explore how spiritual depictions in movies, comic books, fantasy, and science fiction impact the society. Always a lively discussion, this will mark the 21st year that the Christian Comic Arts Society has hosted the Spiritual Themes in Comics panel at San Diego.
Sunday 07/22/2017, 10:00-11:00 am, Christian Comic Arts Society in Room 28DE
Featured: Sergio Cariello (Action Bible), Scott Zambelli (Topps - Transformers), Jackson Fong (Baptist Church), Carmi Greene (actress), and Ralph Miley (CCAS President). Join the Christian Comic Arts Society along with Geeks4God, and Geeky Guys for God as we celebrate the Open Meeting of the CCAS on Sunday morning. Christian professionals in the entertainment industry will discuss their faith and how it influences them in their professions, their decisions, and the creative process.
Also, as in years past, CCAS will be featuring book signings and giveaways throughout the weekend at their booth, #P-08.
For more information on the Comic-Con International: San Diego, go to https://www.comic-con.org.
ABOUT CHRISTIAN COMIC ARTS SOCIETY
Christian Comic Arts Society (CCAS) was formed in 1984 to locate and link Christians interested or active in the comic book/graphic novel medium. CCAS sponsors comic industry activities at various comic conventions across the country, and Alpha Omega, the APA of Christian comics. The goal and purpose of CCAS is to support Christian professionals, hopefuls and enthusiasts within the Comic Book and related industries by providing opportunities for: 1. The sharing of the Christian message and our Christian faith, primarily within and through the comic book industry and art form. 2. Mentoring, training, friendship and networking. 3. The collaboration on and creation of visual storytelling. The CCAS is governed by a volunteer board which includes Ralph Miley (New Creation,) Holly Knevelbaard (Illustrator,) Clint D. Johnson (“FaithWalker”,) Luis Serrano (“Samson The Nazirite”,) and Scott A. Shuford (FrontGate Media) along with numerous volunteers from the comic industry and the Church. For more information on the Christian Comic Arts Society, go to www.ChristianComicArts.com, https://Facebook.com/ChristianComicArts, or https://Twitter.com/ChristianComics.
ABOUT BRENTWOOD STUDIOS
Started in 2008 by former VeggieTales executives, Brentwood Studios partners with producers and content owners to develop new ideas, and manage brands that kids love and parents appreciate. Leveraging experience, creative, and strategic thinking, Brentwood Studios works with our partners to create new products and advance licensing, strategic alliances, distribution, sales, and marketing. Brentwood is led by Bob Starnes, Brock Starnes and Dan Lynch who joined the team in 2016. Dan most recently served as Publisher and Founder at B&H Kids, a division of Lifeway and prior as VP/Publisher for TommyNelson. Brentwood Studios is based in Franklin, Tennessee. http://www.brentwoodstudios.net
