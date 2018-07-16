CNN’s Don Lemon to Keynote the 32nd Annual NAMIC Conference
Accomplished News Anchor and Emmy Award Winning Journalist Brings Insightful Barrier-Breaking Story to Conference Opening Session
“I am thrilled to be joining the NAMIC Conference this year with a group of media professionals who influence so many people,” said Lemon. “The ongoing conversation around diversity and inclusion is more important than ever and I am looking forward to the opportunity of being part of an event that has helped lead the charge in our industry for over 30 years.”
The 32nd Annual NAMIC Conference will be highlighted by a remarkable roster of the industry’s notable business leaders and subject-matter experts. This year’s agenda will soar to new heights of knowledge and courage by amplifying voices from across the cultural spectrum.
“We are honored to have Don as our opening keynote speaker,” said Joiava Philpott, vice president, Regulatory Affairs, Law & Policy Department, Cox Communications and chairperson of the NAMIC National Board of Directors. “He is the consummate journalist who brings his authentic self to everything he does and I know everyone attending the NAMIC Conference will walk away with something from his story and the insights he will bring during his talk.”
Additionally, conference highlights include the L. Patrick Mellon Mentorship Program Luncheon, the Annual Awards Luncheon honoring the recipient of the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award and celebrating the 2018 class of Next Generation Leaders and Luminaries, and the Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards (EMMA). The conference will continue its tradition of powerful, provocative education sessions, plus networking events.
Sponsors for the 32nd Annual NAMIC Conference include ARRIS, Charter Communications, Cox, Discovery, HBO, Nokia, NCTA, Turner, TV One, Univision Communications Inc. and The Walter Kaitz Foundation.
To register for this event visit namic.com/conference. Group discounts are available. For more information and sponsorship inquiries contact Sandra Girado 212-594-5985 Sandra.girado@namic.com.
###
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on multi-ethnic diversity in the communications industry. Founded in 1980 as a non-profit trade association, today NAMIC comprises more than 4,000 professionals across 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that focus on education, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC champions equity and inclusion in the workforce, with special attention given to ensuring that the leadership cadres of our nation's communications industry giants reflect the multi-ethnic richness of the populations they serve. For more information, please visit www.namic.com and stay connected to NAMIC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Wanita Niehaus
NAMIC
(202) 643-2765
email us here