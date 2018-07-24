Community Matters Partnership Project welcomes Eagle Radio's Paul Marcus as new Chair

Paul Marcus MD Eagle Radio | Chair CMPP

CMPP announces the retirement of Lt. Col. Nigel McGregor as Chairman and appointment of Paul Marcus, MD of Eagle Radio

CMPP encourages authentic engagement between businesses and the local community. Business owners can only benefit by having a positive and localised outlook on social responsibility.” — Paul Marcus, MD Eagle Radio & Chair of CMPP

FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UK, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Matters Partnership Project (CMPP) is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Marcus, Managing Director of Surrey-based media company Eagle Radio, as its new Chair from September 2018. Paul Marcus succeeds Lt. Col. Nigel McGregor, retiring Commander of Aldershot Garrison, in the role.

Paul Marcus is a highly-experienced business leader and digital media professional with a strong track-record of creating successful partnerships linking public and third-sector organisations with private enterprise. He is a member of the UKRD Management team that is three-times winner of the ‘Sunday Times Best Company to work for’ award. During his tenure at Eagle Radio, Paul has created a number of initiatives that promote positive change in the local community including:

* Developing ‘Local Heroes’, a Surrey and Hampshire initiative which celebrates the achievements of community champions

* Establishing the Eagle Radio Trust Charity which has raised over £100,000 for smaller, local community groups and charities.

* In his role as Trustee of Aldershot Town`s Football in the Community Foundation, created the concept for a Community stand which offers free access to first-team matches to local schools and sports clubs.

* Brokering an innovative partnership with Surrey Police that has enabled over 10,000 students at Surrey secondary schools to receive training, support and advice around the hot topics of social media, law and ethics.

Welcoming the new CMPP Chair Paul Marcus, Tracy Jarvis, Founder of CMPP said: "We would like to thank our outgoing Chair Lt. Col. Nigel McGregor for his tireless support and wish him well in his retirement. We are delighted to welcome Paul to the role. He brings a wealth of experience and will help us execute our strategic plan to develop our charitable status and build the Partnership for the benefit of our community in Rushmoor and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Marcus added:

“I am a huge fan of CMPP and believe the organisation has a vital role to play in developing authentic engagement between local business and the communities in which they operate. In a modern world, business owners can only benefit by having a positive and localised outlook on social responsibility. Organisations like CMPP can demonstrate that there is much to gain for companies who reach out to their local community.”

EDITOR’S NOTE:

About CMPP

The Community Matters Partnership Project (CMPP) is a collaboration of socially responsible, caring organisations working together to make a social and economic difference within the local community. It is a not-for-profit organisation that brings people and businesses together to advocate and support each other to overcome societal issues and is driven by the needs of the community, to which its business partner network responds.

CMPP Rushmoor comprises 30 businesses that organise fundraising activities and events to support the growth and development of its Youth Aspirations Fund (YAF), a social programme that benefits young people by raising aspirations. Its ‘Give & Get’ grants support local schools, youth groups, charities, colleges and not-for-profit organisations who work with young people in the community. Socially responsible businesses are encouraged to get involved to help raise money for community projects, volunteer skills, time, expertise and resources.

2018 has seen the successful opening of CMPP Woking; its focus is on improving the health and wellbeing in the community, a need identified and support by the local authority. CMPP Surrey Heath will launch in autumn 2018

