Members of Public Welcomed to Schedule Tour of Lehigh Valley Charter School
Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers tours to prospective students, families, and community members.
Executive Education Academy Charter School offers tours to members of the public and prospective students.
“We pride ourselves in taking on an active community role, through volunteering and business partnerships. We want the community to visit the school and see the impact it is making for the youth of Allentown and beyond,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school.
The school is currently partnered with over three dozen community organizations and businesses, and also volunteers at local events.
Tours are also a way for prospective students and their families to see the school, explore its facilities, and meet its staff.
To learn more about Executive Education Academy and to schedule a tour of the charter school in Allentown, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
Bruce Johnson
Executive Education Academy Charter School
610-841-7044 Ext. 2046
email us here
