Louise George Empowers Entrepreneurs To Align & Rise In 6 Month Sistermind & Retreat
Empowering Women Entrepreneurs & Coaches to Join Together, Rise Up & Build a Meaningful, Business & Life
Align and Rise – What the Sistermind Program & Retreat Offer
The Align & Rise Sistermind & Retreat is an intimate and exclusive group coaching program now open for applicants.
The 6 month online program culminates with a Celebratory 2 day Retreat in Bali in December, 2018. With 10 bi-weekly interactive video group training calls with Louise, participants are supported in uncovering and unlocking their true capacity. Louise uses a tailored coaching concept to empower ambitious women to tap into their intuition and receive more joy than they had ever dreamed of from their business and their lives. They will learn how to manifest their desires, how to focus on the things that matter most, how to ooze mega confidence, and they will start living their dream life, calling in the abundance in the love, health and wealth that they truly desire. In December 2018, Louise George and the Align & Rise Sistermind will meet in a luxurious venue in Bali, to reconnect with each other and celebrate their successes together. This high-vibe location is the perfect place to retreat into nature, reflect and become reinvigorated for 2019 to bring even more success and positive change. alignment
About Founder, Louise George
“I’ve worked with Lou for over a year and best business decisions I’ve made! No nonsense, tough love approach which is what I need in a coach. I’ve taken my business to over 6 figures, hosted international events, brought my dream car and so much more hence why I decided to continue having Lou as my coach. My results and shifts speak for themselves. A massive hell yes and recommendation for me!” - Lulu Minns
Louise's ethos is to guide and inspire entrepreneurs until: “they’re living out and leading from the most fully-expressed, confident, authentic and powerful version of themselves.” She is a deeply intuitive and fearless coach, unafraid to challenge her clients and lovingly call out any BS. Fun and adventure are all part of her process, so Louise’s clients can always expect some exciting, high vibration surprises. Louise tailors her support helping entrepreneurs fall back in love with their business, creating dream clients and the lifestyle they crave. Applications for the Align & Rise Sistermind & Retreat can be made at https://louisegeorge.co/sistermind
