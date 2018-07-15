Rental Crime Victim Respectfully Asks Judge Archie B Hayward Jr for Jury Trial

Court Minutes with Jury Demand

Enterprise National felony fraud victim pleads in open court to present crime scene evidence and felonious cover-up to peers in local Lee County court

This case has significant national implications for not only the citizens of the United States, but also for our global neighbors” — David Howe, National Car Rental 'ding and dent' scam victim

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the jury trial demand from plaintiff and crime victim David Howe. The request was made in open court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, following a pre-trial mediation conference.

In late 2016, Howe was the victim of a sophisticated and highly predatory 'ding and dent' scam resulting from a one-way rental originating at the Miami International Airport with a return the next day at SW Florida Fort Myers International Airport. Because of victim Howe's extensive work uncovering criminal behavior perpetrated against babies and children and other complex financial crimes, the suspicion of a predatory encounter resulted in a critical photo that was snapped at the crime scene and immediately sent to the manager on duty through the Verizon VTEXT server. That single photo was the basis of media coverage and a police investigation that abruptly halted the felony extortion demands while also exposing a cover-up fraught with negligence and lies.

“Last week I restated in open court and in the presence of tortfeastor’s counsel my desire to present the shocking crime scene evidence and unlawful corporate cover-up to a jury of my peers,” acknowledged David Howe, National Car Rental ‘ding and dent’ felony grand theft crime victim and survivor. “However, I remain practical about my chances and understand that this may be an extraordinary request for the court’s consideration.

“From my perspective, perhaps biased as a direct victim of an incredibly predatory ‘ding and dent’ scam, this case has significant national implications for not only the citizens of the United States, but also for our global neighbors who travel here and who are also exploited by a sophisticated system of what is effectively legal civil theft perpetrated with impunity and through a deliberate absence of uniform and predictable standards.

“And from my perspective, I sincerely believe that community-minded citizens – many of whom have undoubtedly been victimized by similar ‘ding and dent’ scams – should be the final arbitrators associated with this complex and highly-refined criminal predatory scheme. After all, it is they who must relentlessly lobby Congress to enact common-sense and reasonable regulations to put an end to an extortion scheme that has reportedly plagued Canada and is now impacting far too many here in the United States of America.

“Regardless, should Judge Hayward deny the motion for jury trial for any reason, then I will, of course, honor and respect the court’s decision. And I will nevertheless be equally prepared to present the remarkable crime evidence, including under-oath direct lies contained on a Lee Port Authority police report, photographic evidence of subsequent criminal property damage, and illegal destruction of video surveillance among others.

“Evidence that I’m certain will leave the Lee County Justice System in a daze and wondering how many other victims are forever harmed from a devastating and financially exploitive criminal encounter,” victim Howe concluded.

