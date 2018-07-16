Tech Qualled and StreetShares Announce Value-Aligned Partnership to Hire Military Veterans
Tech Qualled was started in 2015 to teach veterans the skills they need to assimilate back into the workforce in an industry that can have a high barrier of entry due to lack of experience or training. Tech Qualled awards full scholarships to military veterans with exceptional leadership ability who are seeking careers in high tech sales to participate in a 7-week sales training program called the Launchpad Academy.
“Like us, StreetShares is a mission driven organization that has been serving the veteran community since its inception. Value alignment is important to us which is why this partnership makes a lot of sense,” said Nick Breedlove, co-founder and CEO of Tech Qualled. “We built a training curriculum and a culture that imbues our candidates with a desire to outwork and outlearn the competition. We have helped usher in a potent talent pool to the technology industry that many companies are seeking as an alternative to more traditional talent reservoirs.”
StreetShares is the military and veteran FinTech company of the 21st century. Their platform captures the social loyalty that exists within the military and veteran community and harnesses that trust to lower risk in financial transactions. The StreetShares model provides lower costs to borrowers and higher returns to investors. In June of this year, StreetShares co-founders Mark Rockefeller and Mickey Konson won the 2018 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year®. This award will help drive awareness and access to credit for veteran-owned small businesses while providing unique investment opportunities to their supporters.
“It is a true honor to partner with Tech Qualled,” said CEO Mark L. Rockefeller. “At StreetShares, our goal is to breathe new life into the American Dream by providing small business owners in the military community with innovative financial solutions.”
Tech Qualled’s Launchpad Academy is specifically focused on teaching veterans industry-relevant concepts and boasts an 80 percent success rate of graduates meeting expectations in their first full year after being hired. “The success rate of our candidates is overwhelmingly positive,” said Justin Ossola, co-founder and President of Tech Qualled. “Our customers continue to praise our training which is proven to produce account managers that stay in their jobs longer, have a shorter ramp time, and ultimately produce above average results; and that is something we are incredibly proud of.”
About Tech Qualled
Tech Qualled is an innovative training company that focuses on preparing early-in-career professionals and military veterans for careers in high tech sales. For more information on Tech Qualled, visit www.qualled.com. Follow Tech Qualled on Twitter @TQualled.
About StreetShares
StreetShares offers unique financial solutions for America’s heroes and their communities. StreetShares’ technology captures the social loyalty that exists within the military community and harnesses that trust to lower risk in financial transactions. StreetShares provides a suite of specialty finance products focused on the military and veterans market, including small business funding, lines of credit, and alternatives to VA small business loans for vet-owned businesses. StreetShares is also a factoring company offering invoice factoring and account receivables financing for the government contract (GovCon) community, as well as the StreetShares Patriot Express®. StreetShares also offers a social-impact investing product called Veteran Business Bonds, which benefits the veteran-owned and mainstreet small business community.. StreetShares is veteran-run and located outside of Washington, D.C. To learn more, please visit: StreetShares.com.
Justin Ossola
Tech Qualled
1-443-875-3885
email us here