Paracosma Recognized as One of the “10 Most Innovative AR/VR Companies to Watch in the Year 2018”
The Technology Headlines has recognized Paracosma Inc as a leading AR/VR company in their June 2018 edition.
After researching the leading companies in the fast moving sector, The Technology Headlines identified transformative augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) companies and sheds light on how they are making meaningful contributions to the field and the broader world. “In this issue [Volume 3, Issue 6, June 2018], you will find some of the most sought after AR and VR companies and hear from them the latest trends and news in the industry.” says the Editor. “We have featured Paracosma, a leading virtual reality company as the cover story for this month. Together with the other top AR and VR companies, Paracosma has played a key role to fulfill the need for cost-effective and comprehensive solutions in the AR/VR landscape.”
The publication’s Paracosma cover story recognizes how Paracosma’s mission to “make reality better through virtual reality” embraces the importance of AR and VR experiences’ ability to change and improve the physical world in which we live, work and play. It also highlights the challenges facing the field and Paracosma’s efforts to overcome those challenges.
“We are honored to be selected among the 10 Most Innovative AR/VR Companies to Watch in 2018,” said Ken Ehrhart, Founder and CEO of Paracosma Inc. “We understand the impact AR and VR have in creating engaging and powerful user experiences. We are delighted that The Technology Headlines recognizes the potential social benefits of our solutions, not just the business impact.”
About Paracosma
Paracosma Inc is an AR and VR consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma services include content creation, application development, and systems integration across a broad range of AR and VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma Inc creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.
About The Technology Headlines
The Technology Headlines Magazine and website covers major technological trends in the US and is a knowledge platform for leaders and professionals to share their experiences, ideas and advice within the enterprise IT community. The sole purpose of the platform is to help organizations keep track of their future technology needs.
