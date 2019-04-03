God Bless the Work of your Hands

It is particularly gratifying to receive support from members of the community which lets the children and families know that a wonderful person like you care about them.” — Homeless Shelter Executive Director, S.M.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It may be on your mind that if your gift is small, you will only be affecting one child or one family. Yet, every small action creates a ripple effect on the grander scale of things. If you hesitate with your action because you think you won’t make a difference, you’ll be delaying that magnificent surge that will change the lives of hundreds of kids in America and around the world.Ms. Bev as we call her has very unique hands. She truly has that extraordinary quality of trying to make a positive change in someone's life despite her very busy and challenging days. Ms. Bev has always been a champion and an advocate for young children especially those in need. The beautifully designed and painstakingly custom made boys and girls shirts made by her were distributed by the Thomas Gaiter Foundation to the homeless children in Washington, DC."It is particularly gratifying to receive support from members of the community which lets the children and families know that a wonderful person like you care about them", Homeless Shelter Executive Director, S.M.Ms. Bev's big heart and selfless act of kindness have profoundly inspired our organization to continue the work that we do for others especially to those who are underserved.We have a broad focus on the causes we wish to help with. There is not just one thing we care about because a quality life isn’t just about education or food, it’s about the balance of learning, health , living, and exploring. Our goal is to provide equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of their background. Poverty, hunger, and natural disasters do not discriminate, and neither do we.



