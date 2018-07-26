New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Plumber With Mesothelioma In New Mexico to Focus on Their Compensation and to Call For Direct Access to the Nation's Best Attorneys

We are urging all former plumbers or skilled trades workers In New Mexico who have been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for suggestions about lawyers” — New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a plumber or any type of shill trades worker in New Mexico who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain the are talking directly to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys.

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging all former plumbers or skilled trades workers In New Mexico who have been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma, or their family members, to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We want to help get them pointed in the right direction when it comes to hiring a lawyer or law firm to assist with a financial compensation claim for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Get the lawyer or law firm part wrong, and the mistake could cost the diagnosed person or their family hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in lost compensation. We also do not people with mesothelioma or their family to get overcharged by a law firm.

"Further complicating matters, hiring an attorney to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim is a one-shot deal and there are typically no do overs. In other words, once you hire the lawyer/law firm, you are stuck with them.

"Please don't shortchange yourself when it comes to mesothelioma financial compensation settlement because you hired an unqualified or inexperienced lawyer or law firm."

For a list of building materials banned by the Environmental Protection Agency please refer to their website: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/us-federal-bans-asbestos.

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington.



For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/cancer/cancer-info/types-of-cancer/mesothelioma



According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico.



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html