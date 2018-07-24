New York Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere In New York to Take Their Compensation Seriously and to Call About Why Hiring the Most Skilled Lawyers Is Vital

Call the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center at 800-714-0303 so they can make certain the victim of mesothelioma has direct access to the nation's most qualified mesothelioma attorneys on the spot.” — New York Mesothelioma Victims Center

According to the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center, "The most heartbreaking call we receive is from a grieving family who received a couple hundred thousand dollars in total mesothelioma compensation for their loved one in New York, when the claim could have been worth substantially more. Because the family hired a local car accident attorney, as opposed to one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys, there is nothing we can do to get them the settlement they deserved.

"We work weekdays, nights and weekends to provide people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma in New York with the essential tools they need to have a successful mesothelioma compensation claim-including direct access to some of the nation's most skilled fulltime mesothelioma attorneys as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We specialize in assisting skilled trades workers and Navy Veterans and the New York City based mesothelioma lawyers we suggest are second to none." http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging recently diagnosed person with mesothelioma anywhere in New York who was exposed to asbestos as a skilled trades worker or Navy Veteran

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in assisting people nationwide with finding the most qualified attorneys if they were exposed to asbestos while working as a:

* Construction worker

* Electrician

* Plumber

* Welder

* Insulator

* Roofer

* Pipefitter

* Concrete specialist

* US Navy Sailor

* Shipyard

* Factory



The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York-including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York the following three heath care facilities are recommended:

* New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic: http://www.mskcc.org/

* New York City’s Columbia Presbyterian Hospital: http://hiccc.columbia.edu/

* New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital:

http://www.mountsinai.org/lung-cancer/about-lung-cancer/about-mesothelioma/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, shipyard workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma