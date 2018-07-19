New York Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Analyst or Broker with Proof A Bank or Real Estate Developer Is Lying About Profitability to Inflate the Stock Price to Call About Whistleblower Rewards

Call us at 866-714-6466 if you can prove senior management at a publicly traded company is lying to shareholders about profitability or liabilities.” — New York Corporate Whistleblower Center

According to the New York Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If you are an employee of a publicly traded bank, mortgage lending company, a real estate developer or a stock broker analyst who watches a company-institution like this very closely-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if you can prove senior management is lying about profitability or liabilities. The whistleblower rewards for this type of information can be in the millions of dollars and frequently the whistleblower remains anonymous-his/her name is not disclosed."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center would like to hear from mortgage, banking or real estate developer employees or insiders with proof of the following:

* A shopping center or multi-family apartment REIT CEO who is lying to shareholders about profits or long-term outlook.

* A bank CEO who is lying to their customers about mortgage fees, and or the buyer receiving the 'best possible interest rates' or title insurance costs or related fees.

* Bank senior management that is gouging bank mortgage borrowers on interest rates, mortgage fees, and associated products such as title insurance where the bank is receiving an illegal kickback.

* A publicly traded home builder that knowingly hires subcontractors that pay no taxes on their employees because-the employees are illegal aliens.

* A national title insurance company that is paying bribes or kickbacks to various real estate brokers nationwide so the brokers will force their clients into using an overpriced title insurance policy.



The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you work as a manager for a bank, mortgage lender a real estate developer or a regional or national home builder or you are a stock broker analyst who has proof a company is lying to shareholders about profitability or liabilities please give us a call at 866-714-6466 and let's have a confidential chat about the SEC whistleblower program. This program is all about keeping publicly traded companies honest with their shareholders."

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant lying to their shareholders, Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a New York based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.” http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation.

For information about a recent SEC whistleblower reward please refer to a July 2017 Securities and Exchange Commission press release on this topic: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-134