Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in Iowa to Call for Direct Access to The Nation's Leading Lawyers for Compensation Which Could Exceed $1 Million

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are now offering direct access to the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys for a US Navy Veteran anywhere in Iowa who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma-especially if they served on a nuclear submarine.

The group also wants to emphasize the attorneys they suggest are full-time national caliber mesothelioma attorneys who consistently get the best financial compensation results for their US Navy Veteran clients up to including Navy Veterans with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure on a navy submarine. For more information a Navy Veteran in Iowa or nationwide with mesothelioma is urged to contact the group anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Iowa.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Specific Types of US Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma the Mesothelioma Victims Center is Offering to Assist Were Exposed to Asbestos on The Following Types of Submarines:

* Benjamin Franklin Class (12 boats)

* Skipjack Class (6. boats)

* Lafayette Class (9. boats)

* Sturgeon Class (37. boats)

* Ethan Allen Class (5. boats)

* James Madison Class (10. boats)

* Thresher Class (14. boats)

* George Washington Class (5 boats)

* Los Angeles Fast Attack Submarine (62 boats)

* Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats)

The Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed services are available to a diagnosed person anywhere in Iowa including communities such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, or Dubuque.



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital. Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City, https://uihc.org/primary-and-specialty-care/holden-comprehensive-cancer-center

Individuals with mesothelioma in Iowa could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy, or while working at a power plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, an insulator, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop. http://Iowa.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia,Illinois,Florida, Wyoming, and Washington. However, mesothelioma does happen in Iowa as the Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.