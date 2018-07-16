CONCEPT and Palo Alto University Announce Workshop on Suicide Risk Assessment and Intervention for a Diverse Population
CONCEPT Professional Training and Palo Alto University Announce Summer Training Institute Workshop on Suicide Risk Assessment and Intervention for a Diverse Population
CONCEPT Professional Training & Palo Alto University Announce Workshop on Suicide Risk Assessment and Intervention for a Diverse PopulationPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONCEPT Professional Training, a global leader in online professional training in forensic mental health, and Palo Alto University, Northern California's leading school of psychology and counseling, announced today that Palo Alto Faculty Drs. Joyce Chu, Bruce Bongar, Chris Weaver, and Peter Goldblum will present a day-long workshop on suicide assessment at this year’s Summer Training Institute at Palo Alto University August 20th – 24th, 2018.
Summer Training Institute is 5 days of mix-and-match professional development workshops presented by internationally renowned experts in forensic psychology.
This year, internationally recognized experts on suicide assessment in diverse populations and Palo Alto University faculty members, Drs. Joyce Chu, Chris Weaver, and Peter Goldblum, along with internationally recognized suicidologist, Dr. Bruce Bongar, will present a day-long workshop on Suicide Risk Assessment and Intervention for a Diverse Population.
Although almost all mental health professionals encounter suicide risk within their practices, formal training on suicide risk assessment and intervention is sparse. This workshop will focus on current gold standards for practice in suicide management. A useable framework and accessible guidelines will ensure that workshop participants are able to competently manage suicide risk in their practice, incorporating the latest standards in suicide science. Workshop content will include skills in conceptualizing dynamic versus static suicide risk factors, legal and ethical considerations, and documentation. Participants will learn how to incorporate cultural considerations and manage suicide in diverse populations. Participants will learn state-of-science theoretical, measurement, and applied research as practical approaches to assist clinicians in accounting for cultural influences on suicide risk among diverse populations. Didactic presentation infused with clinical discussion and case practice will be presented.
On September 1, 2017, California Governor, Jerry Brown signed the new Suicide Prevention AB 89 law, requiring every psychologist to demonstrate training in suicide prevention by the 2020 renewal cycle.
This workshop fulfills the BOP-California suicide requirement for psychologists and is eligible for continuing education credit. For a complete listing of approvals https://www.concept-ce.com/board-approvals/
For more information on the Summer Training Institute 2018, visit the information page.
About CONCEPT (http://www.concept-ce.com/)
Consolidated Continuing Education and Professional Training (CONCEPT) provides expert professional training in areas relevant to criminal and civil forensic mental health assessment, correctional, law enforcement, and forensic intervention. CONCEPT’s professional training programs are presented by the field’s top experts and are based on empirical research and best practices. CONCEPT is dedicated to providing premium professional training, enhanced by technology and e-learning pedagogy, in an accessible online format.
About Palo Alto University (https://www.paloaltou.edu/about)
Palo Alto University (PAU) is a private, nonprofit educational institution, founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology (PGSP), an independent, professional school. PGSP was first accredited in 1986 by the regional accrediting body, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It has been continuously accredited since then. PGSP re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is dedicated to education with an emphasis in the behavioral and social sciences; to promoting future innovators and leaders for the benefit of society; to generating knowledge through research and scholarship of the highest level; and to providing services to the community informed by science and scholarship.
https://www.concept-ce.com/
https://www.concept-ce.com/sti2018/
www.facebook.com/conceptcontinuinged
www.twitter.com/CONCEPT_CE
www.plus.google.com/102382873840279758436
www.linkedin.com/company/concept-ce
www.pinterest.com/concept_ce
ROBERT PARFITT
ConCEPT Professional Training
8887094448
email us here