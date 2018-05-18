Liquid Biofuels Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Global Liquid Biofuels Market
Description
This report studies the global Liquid Biofuels market status and forecast, categorizes the global Liquid Biofuels market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Archer Daniel Midland
Renewable Energy Group
Novozymes
Neste Oil
Bunge Limited
Wilmar International Limited
Louis Dreyfus Company
Royal DSM
Green Plain Renewable
Future Fuel Corporation
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ethanol
Biodiesel
Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO)
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Transportation
Electricity Generation
Heat Generation
Key Stakeholders
Liquid Biofuels Manufacturers
Liquid Biofuels Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Liquid Biofuels Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Liquid Biofuels market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Liquid Biofuels Market Research Report 2018
1 Liquid Biofuels Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Biofuels
1.2 Liquid Biofuels Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Liquid Biofuels Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Liquid Biofuels Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Ethanol
1.2.4 Biodiesel
1.2.5 Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO)
1.3 Global Liquid Biofuels Segment by Application
1.3.1 Liquid Biofuels Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Electricity Generation
1.3.4 Heat Generation
1.4 Global Liquid Biofuels Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Liquid Biofuels Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Liquid Biofuels (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Liquid Biofuels Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Liquid Biofuels Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………
7 Global Liquid Biofuels Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Archer Daniel Midland
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Liquid Biofuels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Archer Daniel Midland Liquid Biofuels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Renewable Energy Group
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Liquid Biofuels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Renewable Energy Group Liquid Biofuels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Novozymes
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Liquid Biofuels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Novozymes Liquid Biofuels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Neste Oil
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Liquid Biofuels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Neste Oil Liquid Biofuels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Bunge Limited
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Liquid Biofuels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Bunge Limited Liquid Biofuels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
