World giants predicts bullish on cryptocurrency and expects it will become the world’s most popular currency in 10 years
Although bitcoin prices have risen and waned in recent days, Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter and payment services, has recently said in an interview with The Times that cryptocurrency will become the sole type of global currency within the next ten years with more importance than the U.S. dollar.
Dr. Tim Guston, Chief Executive Officer of Nightshade Studios, also mentioned that he believes that even though cryptocurrency is currently unable to process transactions in fast and low-cost processes, these issues can be overcome in a few years, and eventually the cryptocurrency will become a common market currency.
The use of cryptocurrency will also become more and more widely used, among which the IMPEREUM (IPM), which is favored by Nightshade Studios which own subsidiaries such as: Opulence Development, high-end luxurious travel, gaming, auction network, etc., can use IMPEREUM (IPM) as a trading medium.
The unlimited potential of cryptocurrency has a profound impact on the market. It is believed that as long as a comprehensive self-regulatory organizational framework is constructed and norms are provided for the cryptocurrency trading market, reassurance of investors will accelerate the advent of the cryptocurrency era.
Henry Stevens
Nightshade Studios
+16465830333
email us here