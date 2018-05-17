SuiteAmerica Wins 2018 In Their Shoes Award

Corporate Housing

SuiteAmerica wins inaugural In Their Shoes Award by Plus Relocation.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteAmerica has been awarded the inaugural In Their Shoes Award by Plus Relocation. This prestigious Plus Partner Award highlights SuiteAmerica’s ability to truly understand the relocating employee experience.

SuiteAmerica's empathetic approach "not just with an employee, but with his or her entire family" reinforces the company’s ability to ensure every client and their family is truly at home throughout the relocation process. In addition, SuiteAmerica is the first to reach out to a relocating employee should an issue arise. They guarantee everything is resolved quickly and efficiently.

The award nomination came from Plus Relocation employees and was voted on by the company's global supply chain team and top executives. When asked about SuiteAmerica, nominators stated that the company provides "a seamless process for relocating employees from meet and greets to an easy app where guests can review details of their stay. Their whole program is tailored around providing the relocating employee with a great experience."

The In Their Shoes Award also celebrates SuiteAmerica’s success in providing world class housing solutions and going above and beyond guests’ expectations. The award emphasizes that SuiteAmerica’s “empathy and understanding shows in everything they do.” SuiteAmerica is deeply honored by this recognition and will continue to deliver the highest level of service for all relocating guests and their families.

If you would like more information about these topics, please contact Sarah Buchanan at 916.941.7970 ext. 193 or email at s.buchanan@suiteamerica.com.

About SuiteAmerica

For over 25 years, SuiteAmerica has been providing award winning Corporate Housing and Destination Services to many of the world’s largest companies. Our concierge and personal transition services ensure all guests have a world class corporate housing experience. Through innovative technology and 24/7 guest support, SuiteAmerica offers temporary housing with customizable features and an unrivaled level of service, now available worldwide. To learn more about SuiteAmerica, visit www.suiteamerica.com or call 800-367-9501.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely customized mobility solutions with flawless execution for mid-sized companies to some of the largest, most-recognized brands on the planet. Our clients come from a wide array of industries, and they feature some of the most dynamic mobility programs in the world. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.