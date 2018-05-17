MaxVal Exhibits at INTA 140th Annual Meeting, Seattle, WA (May 19-23, 2018)

MaxVal, a silicon valley-based IP management solutions firm, announced that it will be exhibiting at INTA 140th Annual meeting at Booth #418 on May 19-23.

LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxVal, a silicon valley-based IP management solutions firm, announced that it will be exhibiting at INTA 140th Annual meeting at Booth #418, to be held from May 19-23 at Washington State Convention Center, Seattle, WA.

INTA's (International Trademark Association) Annual Meeting is recognized as one of the premier events for the trademark industry which is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees from around the world. Brand owners, in-house counsel, law firms, government officials, and other IP experts will gather in this 140th annual meeting to discuss and examine the key industry issues, challenges, and opportunities in the ever-growing IP landscape.

MaxVal, a preferred IP management partner for law firms and corporations across the world, will demonstrate some of their solutions including Symphony - an integrated IP management platform known for its robustness and reliability for handling the complete IP lifecycle from invention capture, docketing to annuity management.

“We look forward to engaging with the delegates from all over the world. We believe that our easily configurable and customizable IP management solutions and services will be of interest to patent and trademark professionals as it can seamlessly integrate with their existing products and workflow,“ said D. Bommi Bommannan, Founder and CEO of MaxVal Group.

If you are attending this event and would like to know how you can achieve data-driven outcomes optimization, contact bd@maxval.com to schedule a meeting with the MaxVal team.

About MaxVal Group, Inc.

MaxVal is a silicon valley-based tech-enabled managed solutions provider known for its cutting-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service.

Contact: Bala Krishnan, 650-472-0640, bd@maxval.com