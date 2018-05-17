Free year of college tuition is the prize in StockMetrix contest
Stock market app offers Canadian and U.S. university students a chance to win the StockMetrix Scholarship.
Open to U.S. and Canadian residents who are full-time students of any college or university, the winner gets a free year of tuition at his/her place of study. The submission period for stock market strategies ends on August 1. There is no fee to enter the contest, which is open to all students regardless of what they are studying.
During the assessment period from August 2 to Sept. 30, our expert panel will test the submitted strategies for the ability to give accurate signals for the movement of a particular stock upon which the user tested it. The submitted strategy will be evaluated for its ability to earn the highest annual return of that particular stock during the assessment period. The strategy that earns the highest net gain and outperforms the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF index wins the prize.
Participants can submit an unlimited number of strategies (known as a ‘backtest,’ which is a simulation of trading that uses historic stock prices), but the last one submitted is the only one that will be evaluated by the expert panel.
Enter the contest by downloading the StockMetrix mobile app in Google Play and in the App Store. According to contest rules, one must purchase a monthly subscription, and then perform and submit the backtest. For more information on the rules, please go to the official website: https://www.stockmetrix.net/
