With Epilepsy on The Rise, Thousands of Americans Are Turning To The Internet For Advice
Epilepsy is on the rise in the USA, recent figures released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirm.
A 1994 report — Current Trends Prevalence of Self-Reported Epilepsy, United States, 1986-1990 — estimated that the number of Americans with self reported epilepsy was just 1.1 million at the time.
An increasing number of Americans are utilizing the internet for advice about their condition highlighting the need to provide epilepsy victims and families an authoritative, easy to understand, and comprehensive guide to this neurological disorder including epilepsy causes, symptoms, medication, and medical treatment.
Web data reveals that there are 168,000 web searches for “epilepsy” each month originating from US IP addresses. A further 4,800 US searches are conducted for “epilepsy symptoms”, while 3,200 searches are undertaken for “epilepsy medications”. Additionally, according to web data, there are over 400,000 visits each month to the Epilepsy Foundation web site.
Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, comments that their firm has seen a marked increase in the number of visitors to the epilepsy pages of their website over the past year, “When we compare April 2018 with April 2017, there is a 500% increase in the number of visits to our epilepsy section. This ballooning search for information prompted our firm to develop a comprehensive and easy to understand guide.”
De Caro & Kaplen’s guide, titled "The Essentials of Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders: An In-Depth Guide for Patients, Friends, and Families" can be found at https://brainlaw.com/epilepsy
Shana De Caro, senior partner at the law firm warns against relying solely on online advice, “There is a lot of excellent, factually accurate, information about epilepsy on the web. Indeed, we spent over 100 hours researching and sourcing our own guide, as well as tapping into our decades of experience assisting individuals with epilepsy and other brain conditions. If you are concerned that you may be suffering from the symptoms of epilepsy, however, your first call should be to your physician, not Google.”
The CDC report reveals that 90 percent of those who reported active epilepsy were currently taking medication for their condition, and that over half of those on medication had suffered a seizure within the last year.
The National Academy of Medicine (formerly The Institute of Medicine), a nonprofit organization that provides guidance to the Nation on issues related to biomedical science, medicine, and health, claim that 70 percent of all patients with epilepsy might become seizure-free under appropriate treatment.
Shana De Caro is an officer and member of the board of directors of the Brain Injury Association of America. Michael V. Kaplen is past president of the Brain Injury Association of America, past chair and current member of the New York State Traumatic Brain Injury Services Coordinating Council. The law offices of De Caro & Kaplen, LLP focuses on legal representation of traumatic brain injury survivors for injuries caused by vehicle collisions, unsafe buildings, dangerous construction sites, and medical malpractice.
