O Zone Club Finding New Patrons in Nightclub Enthusiasts

The O Zone Club, one of Toronto’s hottest swingers bars & adult lifestyle event venues, is finding a new demographic in nightclub enthusiasts in Toronto.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The O Zone Club, one of Toronto’s top adult lifestyle & swinger’s clubs, has been noticing a significant increase in its number of non-swinging patrons over the past year. The club regularly hosts swinging events and adult-themed nights, but is also home to a large dance floor, nightly DJ, and multiple bars. This is proving to be enticing to these new guests, who are also piquing interest in entering the lifestyle after attending the club.
“What we’re seeing is mostly a large increase in the number of groups of women who are coming here mostly to dance and have a fun night out with friends,” adds The O Zone’s owner, “The truth is, in a lot of downtown Toronto bars the men can be over-bearing on the women, as those clubs have no real rules about the subject. Here, we have strict rules that help to protect women and allow them to feel more secure and able to just enjoy themselves.”
Since the club is based in the swinger lifestyle and not a standard Toronto nightclub, it may seem that this new demographic might not jive well with the existing one, but the owners are finding that’s not the case.
“While these women may be coming here to just dance with their friends and have a good time, a lot of them are showing interest in the lifestyle now, “says the Club owner, “and ultimately, this increase in interest is good for the swinging lifestyle as a whole. We are seeing much more online interest and social media involvement, and the community is growing.”
