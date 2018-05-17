Lubenow Companies, Inc. Receives National Safety Awards from Great West Casualty Company

Platinum awards by Great West Casualty Company

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lubenow Express, LLC and Lubenow Transportation Services, LLC were both presented with Platinum awards by Great West Casualty Company as part of Great West's annual National Safety Awards program.

The National Safety Awards program recognizes motor carriers in similar operations (truckload and less than truckload) with awards based on their year-end preventable crash results. Carriers are eligible to receive a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Participatory award.

Lubenow Companies, Inc. is celebrating 20 years in the transportation, logistics and warehousing services market. The Green Bay-based company provides Truckload, Less-than-Truckload, Expedite, and Warehousing services throughout the United States and Canada.

Great West Casualty Company is the nation's leading provider of property and casualty insurance for the trucking industry. With over 60 years of experience, Great West offers risk management, underwriting, claims, and loss control services exclusively to the trucking industry. Great West is headquartered in South Sioux City, Nebraska, and has offices in Meridian, Idaho; Bloomington, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Arlington, Texas.