Global Data Preparation Tools Market to grow at a CAGR of +24% during forecast period 2018 - 2021

Global Data Preparation Tools Market to grow at a CAGR of +24% by 2021, top key players - Datameer,Experian plc, Alteryx, Applied Predictive Technologies

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data preparation converts data sets in such a way that information contained in them is represented in the best possible way. Data preparation tools enable data conversion, discovery, analysis, exploration, transformation, cleaning, modeling, curation, structuring, and cataloguing within a single offering. The various practices in the data preparation tools market are data cleansing and manipulation, self-service data preparation, advanced analytic techniques, increasing data sources, and sharing metadata.

A key factor driving the data preparation tools market is the increase in real- time data. It enables users to make faster and wiser decisions. Moreover, the need to follow regulatory and compliance requirements in several industries such as health care, BFSI, transportation, energy & utility, telecommunications & IT, manufacturing, and others is estimated to play a vital role in boosting the data preparation tools market. Modernization of business operations and the use of data preparation tools in business analytics is also expected to positively impact the expansion of the data preparation tools market.

Key Players:

Datameer, Inc. (U.S.), Experian plc (Ireland), Alteryx (U.S.), Applied Predictive Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), DataStax, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), and Paxata (U.S.)

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Data Preparation Tools market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Data Preparation Tools market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The report evaluates the figures of the global Data Preparation Tools market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years. The historical development trajectory of the global Data Preparation Tools market is examined in the report, offering solid factual support to the analysis and estimations presented in the report. The geographical and competitive dynamics of this global market are also presented in the report, helping deliver a comprehensive picture of the market.

The report is presented in a clear and concise manner so that readers can understand the market structure and dynamics effectively. Recent trends and developments in the global Data Preparation Tools market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to the growth of the market have been analyzed and stated. The report focuses on the global Data Preparation Tools market, and answers some of the most critical questions stakeholders are currently facing across the globe. Information about the size of the market (by the end of the forecast year), companies that are most likely to scale up their competitive abilities, leading segments, and challenges impeding the growth of the market are given.

Drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the market have also been analyzed. A segmentation of the global Data Preparation Tools market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study. The profiling of the leading players is done in order to judge the current competitive scenario. The competitive landscape is assessed by taking into consideration many important factors such as business growth, recent developments, product pipeline, and others. The research report further makes use of graphical representations such as tables, info graphics, and charts to forecast figures and historical data of the global Data Preparation Tools market.

